Bentley on Tuesday announced it will unveil its fourth-generation Continental GT Speed at 4pm BST (5pm SA time) on June 25.
The British carmaker said the fourth-generation model will be built around its new “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque. It also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a CO2 figure of less than 50g/km.
We can also look forward to Bentley's latest generation of chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and advanced dual-valve dampers.
Additionally, Bentley will announce the Continental GT Speed set an unofficial underwater speed record, reaching 335km/h in Norway's Ryfylke Tunnel. A film documenting this achievement will be released at the launch.
Since its debut in 2002, the Continental GT has been pivotal in Bentley's growth, driving a significant increase in sales and redefining the brand. Subsequent generations in 2010 and 2018 introduced new engines, platforms and technologies, maintaining the British carmaker's position in the luxury GT market.
New Bentley Continental GT Speed launch date confirmed
Image: Supplied
