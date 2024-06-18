New Models

New Bentley Continental GT Speed launch date confirmed

18 June 2024 - 14:33 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT will use the marque's new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, with 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque.
The fourth-generation Bentley Continental GT will use the marque's new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain, with 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque.
Image: Supplied

Bentley on Tuesday announced it will unveil its fourth-generation Continental GT Speed at 4pm BST (5pm SA time) on June 25.

The British carmaker said the fourth-generation model will be built around its new “Ultra Performance Hybrid” powertrain said to generate 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque. It also offers an electric-only driving range of up to 80km and a CO2 figure of less than 50g/km.

We can also look forward to Bentley's latest generation of chassis technology, including active all-wheel drive with torque vectoring, four-wheel steering, an electronic limited slip differential, 48V electric active anti-roll control and advanced dual-valve dampers.

Additionally, Bentley will announce the Continental GT Speed set an unofficial underwater speed record, reaching 335km/h in Norway's Ryfylke Tunnel. A film documenting this achievement will be released at the launch.

Since its debut in 2002, the Continental GT has been pivotal in Bentley's growth, driving a significant increase in sales and redefining the brand. Subsequent generations in 2010 and 2018 introduced new engines, platforms and technologies, maintaining the British carmaker's position in the luxury GT market.

MORE:

Updated Audi e-tron GT line-up gets a performance boost

Audi has updated its electric e-tron GT range with revised exterior styling, a refreshed interior, enhanced charging architecture and significantly ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

WATCH | Bugatti gets ready to launch new hypercar

Each of these legendary cars lend their DNA to create a pure and authentic reinterpretation of the Bugatti brand, says the company.
Motoring
1 day ago

New Fiat Grande Panda oozes retro charm

Fiat on Friday revealed the first few images of its stylish new Panda Grande crossover.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Students stand chance to win R250,000 Chery scholarship news
  2. Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA news
  3. How much the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé will set you back in South Africa New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  5. New Bentley Continental GT Speed launch date confirmed New Models

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...