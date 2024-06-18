Updated Audi e-tron GT line-up gets a performance boost

The flagship RS e-tron GT Performance expresses more visual drama with the option of a matt, darkened carbon roof and carbon camouflage front elements. The latter is also used in the embossed bumper structures, door trim, rear diffuser and mirror housings.
Audi has updated its electric e-tron GT range with revised exterior styling, a refreshed interior, enhanced charging architecture and significantly increased performance.
Starting on the outside, the entry-level S e-tron GT model features an inverted singleframe front grille characterised by three-dimensional embossed structures and an encircling black mask. A strip of body‑colour paint on its top edge adds extra definition. There are more aggressive front air curtains, a new rear diffuser with vertical fins and a new body‑colour inlay creating a visual divide between the diffuser and bumper.
The mid-tier RS e-tron GT benefits from a sportier look courtesy of a singleframe grille with a 3D honeycomb structure, side vents with functional L-shaped air blades and a rear end that borrows much from motorsports. The diffuser, for example, incorporates three-dimensional efficiency elements and vertical red reflectors between the aero channels.
The S and RS e-tron GT models roll on newly designed 20" multi-spoke wheels. RS customers have the option of fitting a set of new 21" forged alloy wheels styled after the so-called “Avus wheel”, which Audi unveiled in 1991 on the Avus Quattro study.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Available as an option is a new panoramic glass roof using polymer-dispersed liquid crystal technology, allowing it to go from clear to opaque with the touch of a button.
An updated Audi virtual cockpit provides new information on the battery temperature and shows the maximum possible charging power in real time. RS e-tron GT and Performance models feature additional displays with RS-specific content, including a white power display and speedometer — a nod to the white analogue dials used in the Audi RS2 Avant.
Set between the axles of all e-tron GT models is a new battery pack offering higher gross energy storage capacity (105kWh up from 93.4kWh) and less weight (625kg down from 634kg). The carmaker also enhanced cooling, increased regenerative braking (400kW up from 290kW) and dialled up maximum charging power by 50kW to 320kW. Under ideal conditions using a high-power charging station, Audi says the battery can go from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, while in 10 minutes customers can add up to 280km of range. Fully juiced, you are looking at a maximum driving range up to 609km depending on the model.
All driven by a pair of permanent-magnet synchronous motors (one on each axle) in differing states of tune, the 500kW S e-tron GT is good for 0-100km/h in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 245km/h. The RS e-tron GT turns the wick up to 680kW and will scorch its way from standstill to 100km/h in 2.8 seconds and top out at 250km/h. The most potent production car Audi has built, the 680kW RS e-tron GT Performance, sprints from 0-100km/h in a supercar trumping 2.5 seconds. Maximum speed is capped at 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
RS models further benefit from a standard boost function adding an additional 70kW of power for 10 seconds. This is activated by a satellite control on the steering wheel.
To keep this straight-line performance in check, Audi has fitted a newly developed and enlarged steel brake system for the S e-tron GT while the RS models come standard with tungsten carbide-coated brake discs. For extra stopping power in extreme driving conditions, all e-tron GT models can be upgraded with optional carbon ceramic brakes.
An updated two-chamber/two-valve air suspension system is standard across the e-tron GT range and is designed to strike a fine balance between ride comfort and cornering prowess. However, customers can also choose to fit the optional active suspension system. The Audi drive select dynamic handling system offers four profiles in the S e-tron GT (efficiency, comfort, dynamic and individual) with RS models boasting two individually configurable, RS‑specific modes: RS1 and RS2. As an exclusive feature, the RS e-tron GT Performance has a performance mode designed for an optimal set-up on race circuits. All-wheel steering is optional on all variants and improves manoeuvrability and stability.
According to Audi South Africa PR manager Terence Steenkamp, the new e-tron GT range should reach our shores in the first half of 2025. The exact line-up is not yet confirmed.
