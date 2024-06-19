SUVs are growing in popularity and with plenty of the genre already launched this year, more options are in the pipeline from a variety of manufacturers. We take a look at what’s in store for you before year-end.
Land Rover
It’s confirmed the flagship Land Rover Defender Octa will dock during 2024. The Octa is powered by a new twin turbo mild-hybrid petrol V8 engine and new suspension technology that will give it an unparalleled breadth of capability, comfort and composure, on and off the road.
All the new SUVs still to reach South Africa in 2024
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Porsche
Porsche recently debuted the new GTS versions of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models. The sports-bred SUVs are powered by more powerful eight-cylinder motors and handling-enhancing wares from the Turbo GT model. They enter the local market before Christmas priced at R2,475,000 for the Cayenne GTS and R2,547,000 for the Cayenne GTS Coupe.
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini
The raging bull brand will roll out the Lamborghini Urus SE with a new hybrid drivetrain to local customers this year. With more than 500kW the new Urus SE is looking to take the super SUV crown, and capping its versatility is the ability to drive on silent electric power for 60km.
Image: Supplied
Toyota
Japanese brand Toyota says customers should expect the new Land Cruiser Prado. The company has announced the models and pricing that starts from R1,296,300 for the Prado 2.8GD TX to R1,472,600 for the Prado 2.8GD VX-R First Edition Bi-Tone. The plug-in hybrid derivative of the Lexus NX premium SUV is also expected, as well as the new Starlet Cross.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz has lined up the high performance GLC63 S E AMG that’s powered by a 2.0l hybrid four-cylinder drivetrain and develops more than 1,000Nm of torque.
The enhanced G-Class is also scheduled for market launch, though the company does not confirm plans to launch the new electric EQG. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz SUV onslaught will be completed with the introduction of the electric EQS Maybach SUV.
Image: Phuti Mpyane
Audi
The German premium brand still has a few SUVs lined up before year-end. These include the mid-size Q5 Black Edition scheduled for market launch in July, a diesel derivative of the compact Q3 crossover in September and the facelifted Q7. The company will in November launch the facelifted Q8 coupe-SUV.
Image: Supplied
BMW
BMW will launch the new X3 SUV. The good news is the company’s Rosslyn vehicle assembly plant in Pretoria will be the exclusive supplier of the plug-in hybrid model to global markets, but there’s no official word whether this particular model will be on sale in South Africa.
Image: Supplied
MINI
The latest iteration of the MINI Countryman recently went on sale in South Africa and the company can confirm it will expand the range offerings with the Countryman SE and John Cooper Works derivatives in the coming months.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen
The German company with an assembly plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, has a number of high-riding models scheduled for South African entry. The new Touareg flagship, new Tiguan and a refreshed T-Cross will hit the streets before the end of the year.
Image: Supplied
Rolls-Royce
Exotic brand Rolls-Royce says the Cullinan Series II with its illuminated grille will be on sale from September. The latest iteration features more luxury and enhancements.
Image: Supplied
Aston Martin
The updated Aston Martin DBX707 with an unchanged drivetrain will arrive in South Africa during August. It has a new dash layout with new digitisation and bright colours.
Image: Supplied
Lotus
Lotus will expand its SUV offerings with the Eletre S, a more luxurious but not faster variant of the company’s electric SUV. Expect it in showrooms during November.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai
The Korean brand will introduce the new Exter — a compact and funky crossover that’s built in India. The company also says we can expect a new Tucson if all goes according to 2024 plans.
Image: Supplied
Chery
The Chinese brand says it will debut the new Tiggo 4 Pro Max version of its best selling model. The Max name in the suffix suggests a sportier looking version and perhaps with elevated performance.
Image: Supplied
Omoda
Chery subsidiary Omoda will beef up its offerings with the Omoda C9, which is larger than the Omoda C5. The luxury brand will also introduce the Omoda E5, the electric version of the C5.
Image: Supplied
Volvo
Swedish brand Volvo confirms its new EX90, the electric replacement of the XC90 seven-seater, will be on local dealer floors before year-end. The company has started producing the innovation-filled SUV at its US assembly plant.
Image: Supplied
Mazda
The Japanese brand, which recently launched the new and larger CX-60 model, says it’s not launching any new SUVs models this year. However, it will bring to market the updated versions of its Mazda CX-5, CX-3 and CX-30 ranges.
Image: Supplied
Isuzu
The Japanese commercial car and SUV maker recently showed an updated version of the M-UX seven-seat SUV that’s based on the Isuzu D-Max platform. Isuzu SA informs us it’s now considering whether to market the new Toyota Fortuner fighter in South Africa.
Image: Supplied
Mahindra
Indian brand Mahindra will introduce the new XUV 3X0, a replacement of the entry-level XUV300, but with a dramatic visual change. A new Scorpio-N Adventure derivative with off-road tyres, suspension and bumpers will also come to market in 2024.
Image: Supplied
LDV
New market entrants LDV will launch the D90 seven-seat SUV in October. The Chinese brand competes with rivals from Toyota, Isuzu and Mitsubishi and comes with luxuries such as leather upholstery, a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a built-in dash cam.
Image: Supplied
Citroën
Stellantis’ outfit in France, Citroën, will introduce the new C3 Aircross with more butch looks. The model was launched with conventional, hybrid and electric drivetrains.
Image: Supplied
Jeep
The updated Jeep Wrangler will also debut this year. It features more sophistication and smoothed corners and retains its legendary off-road grit.
