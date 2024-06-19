New Models

All the new SUVs still to reach South Africa in 2024

20 June 2024 - 10:09
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Defender Octa is the new high performance version of the Land Rover Defender series powered by a turbocharged V8 engine.
The Defender Octa is the new high performance version of the Land Rover Defender series powered by a turbocharged V8 engine.
Image: Supplied

SUVs are growing in popularity and with plenty of the genre already launched this year, more options are in the pipeline from a variety of manufacturers. We take a look at what’s in store for you before year-end.

Land Rover 

It’s confirmed the flagship Land Rover Defender Octa will dock during 2024. The Octa is powered by a new twin turbo mild-hybrid petrol V8 engine and new suspension technology that will give it an unparalleled breadth of capability, comfort and composure, on and off the road.

The pair of new Cayenne GTS models with more powerful V8 engines will debut in SA during 2024.
The pair of new Cayenne GTS models with more powerful V8 engines will debut in SA during 2024.
Image: Supplied

Porsche

Porsche recently debuted the new GTS versions of the Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models. The sports-bred SUVs are powered by more powerful eight-cylinder motors and handling-enhancing wares from the Turbo GT model. They enter the local market before Christmas priced at R2,475,000 for the Cayenne GTS and R2,547,000 for the Cayenne GTS Coupe.

The new Lamborghini Urus SE has revised looks and a powerful new hybrid engine.
The new Lamborghini Urus SE has revised looks and a powerful new hybrid engine.
Image: Supplied

Lamborghini

The raging bull brand will roll out the Lamborghini Urus SE with a new hybrid drivetrain to local customers this year. With more than 500kW the new Urus SE is looking to take the super SUV crown, and capping its versatility is the ability to drive on silent electric power for 60km.

Toyota's new Prado mud-plugger is imminent with pricing already announced.
Toyota's new Prado mud-plugger is imminent with pricing already announced.
Image: Supplied

Toyota

Japanese brand Toyota says customers should expect the new Land Cruiser Prado. The company has announced the models and pricing that starts from R1,296,300 for the Prado 2.8GD TX to R1,472,600 for the Prado 2.8GD VX-R First Edition Bi-Tone. The plug-in hybrid derivative of the Lexus NX premium SUV is also expected, as well as the new Starlet Cross.

For 2024 the Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems.
For 2024 the Geländewagen has been updated with improved performance and updated driver assistance systems.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has lined up the high performance GLC63 S E AMG that’s powered by a 2.0l hybrid four-cylinder drivetrain and develops more than 1,000Nm of torque.

The enhanced G-Class is also scheduled for market launch, though the company does not confirm plans to launch the new electric EQG. The 2024 Mercedes-Benz SUV onslaught will be completed with the introduction of the electric EQS Maybach SUV.

The Audi Q8 with new frontal enhancements will debut in SA in September.
The Audi Q8 with new frontal enhancements will debut in SA in September.
Image: Phuti Mpyane

Audi

The German premium brand still has a few SUVs lined up before year-end. These include the mid-size Q5 Black Edition scheduled for market launch in July, a diesel derivative of the compact Q3 crossover in September and the facelifted Q7. The company will in November launch the facelifted Q8 coupe-SUV.

BMW SA confirms it will build the new X3 plug-in hybrid for export markets.
BMW SA confirms it will build the new X3 plug-in hybrid for export markets.
Image: Supplied

BMW

BMW will launch the new X3 SUV. The good news is the company’s Rosslyn vehicle assembly plant in Pretoria will be the exclusive supplier of the plug-in hybrid model to global markets, but there’s no official word whether this particular model will be on sale in South Africa. 

The recently launched new MINI Countryman will add more derivatives before year-end.
The recently launched new MINI Countryman will add more derivatives before year-end.
Image: Supplied

MINI

The latest iteration of the MINI Countryman recently went on sale in South Africa and the company can confirm it will expand the range offerings with the Countryman SE and John Cooper Works derivatives in the coming months.

The new VW Tiguan will also debut in SA this year with two of its cousins.
The new VW Tiguan will also debut in SA this year with two of its cousins.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen

The German company with an assembly plant in Kariega, Eastern Cape, has a number of high-riding models scheduled for South African entry. The new Touareg flagship, new Tiguan and a refreshed T-Cross will hit the streets before the end of the year.

The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is confirmed for market entry this year.
The new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II is confirmed for market entry this year.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce

Exotic brand Rolls-Royce says the Cullinan Series II with its illuminated grille will be on sale from September. The latest iteration features more luxury and enhancements. 

Bold new colours and a redesigned interior lead the 2024 upgrades in the Aston Martin DBX707.
Bold new colours and a redesigned interior lead the 2024 upgrades in the Aston Martin DBX707.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin

The updated Aston Martin DBX707 with an unchanged drivetrain will arrive in South Africa during August. It has a new dash layout with new digitisation and bright colours. 

The Eletre is the company's first SUV which is on sale in SA.
The Eletre is the company's first SUV which is on sale in SA.
Image: Supplied

Lotus

Lotus will expand its SUV offerings with the Eletre S, a more luxurious but not faster variant of the company’s electric SUV. Expect it in showrooms during November.

The Hyundai Exter is the Korean brand's latest compact crossover to be launched in SA in 2024.
The Hyundai Exter is the Korean brand's latest compact crossover to be launched in SA in 2024.
Image: Supplied

Hyundai

The Korean brand will introduce the new Exter — a compact and funky crossover that’s built in India. The company also says we can expect a new Tucson if all goes according to 2024 plans.

Chinese brands continue to make inroads with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro the top selling model from that country.
Chinese brands continue to make inroads with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro the top selling model from that country.
Image: Supplied

Chery

The Chinese brand says it will debut the new Tiggo 4 Pro Max version of its best selling model. The Max name in the suffix suggests a sportier looking version and perhaps with elevated performance.

The large and stylish Omoda C9 will enter the local market this year.
The large and stylish Omoda C9 will enter the local market this year.
Image: Supplied

Omoda

Chery subsidiary Omoda will beef up its offerings with the Omoda C9, which is larger than the Omoda C5. The luxury brand will also introduce the Omoda E5, the electric version of the C5. 

The Volvo EX90 is a seven-seat electric SUV from the Swedish company.
The Volvo EX90 is a seven-seat electric SUV from the Swedish company.
Image: Supplied

Volvo

Swedish brand Volvo confirms its new EX90, the electric replacement of the XC90 seven-seater, will be on local dealer floors before year-end. The company has started producing the innovation-filled SUV at its US assembly plant.

Mazda will update a trio of its SUV offerings including the CX-5.
Mazda will update a trio of its SUV offerings including the CX-5.
Image: Supplied

Mazda

The Japanese brand, which recently launched the new and larger CX-60 model, says it’s not launching any new SUVs models this year. However, it will bring to market the updated versions of its Mazda CX-5, CX-3 and CX-30 ranges.

The recently debuted Isuzu M-UX facelift.
The recently debuted Isuzu M-UX facelift.
Image: Supplied

Isuzu

The Japanese commercial car and SUV maker recently showed an updated version of the M-UX seven-seat SUV that’s based on the Isuzu D-Max platform. Isuzu SA informs us it’s now considering whether to market the new Toyota Fortuner fighter in South Africa. 

The Mahindra XUV 3X0.
The Mahindra XUV 3X0.
Image: Supplied

Mahindra

Indian brand Mahindra will introduce the new XUV 3X0, a replacement of the entry-level XUV300, but with a dramatic visual change. A new Scorpio-N Adventure derivative with off-road tyres, suspension and bumpers will also come to market in 2024.

The LDV D90 has a full five-star ANCAP safety rating.
The LDV D90 has a full five-star ANCAP safety rating.
Image: Supplied

LDV

New market entrants LDV will launch the D90 seven-seat SUV in October. The Chinese brand competes with rivals from Toyota, Isuzu and Mitsubishi and comes with luxuries such as leather upholstery, a 12.3" touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a built-in dash cam.

The new Citroën C3 Aircross will also dock in SA.
The new Citroën C3 Aircross will also dock in SA.
Image: Supplied

Citroën

Stellantis’ outfit in France, Citroën, will introduce the new C3 Aircross with more butch looks. The model was launched with conventional, hybrid and electric drivetrains.

Jeep Wrangler.
Jeep Wrangler.
Image: Supplied

Jeep

The updated Jeep Wrangler will also debut this year. It features more sophistication and smoothed corners and retains its legendary off-road grit.

MORE:

WATCH | Xpeng Voyager X2 flying car takes flight in China

Chinese EV maker Xpeng's affiliate, Xpeng AeroHT, flew its latest experimental drone car during a short test flight to demonstrate what the future of ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Why the diesel-powered BMW 520d still offers compelling benefits

Maybe my BMW behavioural model is not as smart as it seemed when the thought crossed my mind, during a 3.30am start behind the wheel of the latest ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Ferrari’s first electric car to cost more than R9m, source says

Ferrari's first electric car will cost at least €500,000, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters, as the luxury carmaker prepares to open a ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Haval Jolion Pro arrives in Mzansi: we have pricing and specs New Models
  2. Step up in performance left Mercedes wondering how they'd been so dumb Motorsport
  3. Six ways to keep your vehicle running at its best this winter Features
  4. WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling fan car smashes Hockenheim lap record news
  5. REVIEW | Why the fuel-saving Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi comes at a price Reviews

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...