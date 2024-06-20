New Models

New Haval Jolion Pro arrives in Mzansi: we have pricing and specs

20 June 2024 - 13:57 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Jolion Pro stands out with sportier exterior styling.
The Jolion Pro stands out with sportier exterior styling.
Image: Supplied

Haval on Thursday launched its sporty new Jolion Pro SUV to the South African market. 

Positioned above the regular Jolion that has been something of a sales success for the brand since its local debut in 2021, the Jolion Pro is 2mm shorter, 84mm wider and 6mm taller than its lesser sibling. While contributing to its more assertive appearance, these increased dimensions also unlock greater interior head and leg room for all passengers.

LED tail lamp clusters are linked by a light bar.
LED tail lamp clusters are linked by a light bar.
Image: Supplied

Exterior differentiation is provided by a hexagonal grille boasting 14 chrome tipped vertical bars and a discreet Haval badge. Flanking this is a pair of sleek height-adjustable headlamps incorporating follow me home daytime running lights and beneath them a set of angular side air vents.

Other key aesthetic features are a clamshell bonnet, chiselled door crease lines, a narrow coupé-like glasshouse, alloy wheels, black plastic clad wheel arches and side skirts.

The rear is home to slender LED tail lamp clusters linked by a full length light bar; a black roof spoiler and faux air diffuser beset with a pair of aluminium-look exhaust tailpipe finishers (also fake, in case you are wondering).

Three Jolion Pro model derivatives are available from launch. The entry-level Premium stands out with 17" polished alloy wheels while its door handles, mirror covers and shark fin antenna are finished in gloss black. Customers can choose one of four exterior paint colours — Hamilton White, Sun Black, Light Ayers Grey and HD Blue. 

Jolion Pro Luxury variants get a bigger 12.3" touchscreen.
Jolion Pro Luxury variants get a bigger 12.3" touchscreen.
Image: Supplied

Inside the cabin you will find a soft-touch dashboard insert, cloth fabric seats with six-way adjustment for the driver (four-way for the front passenger), a four-way adjustable multifunction steering wheel and a 3.5" instrument cluster sandwiched between an analogue speedometer and tachometer.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 10.25" touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Other niceties include a reverse camera, four rear parking sensors, dual front/rear USB ports, a front 12V power socket, electric windows, keyless entry, air conditioning and electric folding wing mirrors.

The Jolion Pro Super Luxury model levels-up with 18" wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, black roof rails, automatic LED headlamps and automatic wipers. It also benefits from a larger 12.3" touchscreen with two extra loudspeakers (six up from four), heated front/rear windscreens, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, heated side mirrors, leatherette steering wheel and 7" LCD instrument cluster.

Seats are upholstered in leatherette with six-way adjustment for the driver and four-way for the passenger. 

Non-hybrid models are fitted with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Non-hybrid models are fitted with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.
Image: Supplied

The range-topping Jolion Pro Ultra Luxury comes equipped with an additional array of features including wireless phone charging, automatic parking system with four front/six rear parking sensors and a 360º panoramic view camera system. Haval have also fitted a head-up display, cabin ambient lighting, heated front seats and a ventilated driver's seat. 

All models come fitted with a generous array of safety systems: ABS brakes with EBD, hill descent control, stability and traction control, hill assist, cruise control with driver fatigue detection, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. Dual front and front side airbags are standard in the Premium model, while Luxury variants gain side curtain airbags.

They also benefit from intelligent cruise assist, traffic jam assistance, road sign recognition, blind spot detection and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Jolion Pro Luxury models feature a multifunction steering wheel wrapped in leatherette.
Jolion Pro Luxury models feature a multifunction steering wheel wrapped in leatherette.
Image: Supplied

In Jolion Pro Premium, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models power is provided by a 105kW/210Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine meshed to a seven-speed double clutch transmission.

In the more powerful S Ultra Luxury model this unit is tweaked to deliver 130kW and 270Nm of torque.

The HEV Ultra Luxury features a frugal hybrid powertrain merging a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. According to Haval, this powertrain sends a total system output of 140kW and 375Nm to the front wheels via the firm's proprietary Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).

Now available at dealers, pricing for the new Jolion Pro line-up is:

  • Premium: R391,150;
  • Super Luxury: R425,950;           
  • Ultra Luxury: R462,950;          
  • S Ultra Luxury: R495,950; and           
  • HEV Ultra Luxury: R516,950.

Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.

Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the new Haval Jolion Pro media launch on June 20. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.

READ MORE:

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class local pricing announced

The new 11th generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class is on sale in South Africa.
Motoring
18 hours ago

BMW X3 breaks cover with another controversial grille

The fourth generation premium midsized SUV has vegan interiors and a powerful M50 model makes 293kW
Motoring
1 day ago

New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado local pricing and specs

Toyota has announced local pricing and specs for its new Land Cruiser Prado line-up.
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Haval Jolion Pro arrives in Mzansi: we have pricing and specs New Models
  2. Step up in performance left Mercedes wondering how they'd been so dumb Motorsport
  3. Six ways to keep your vehicle running at its best this winter Features
  4. WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling fan car smashes Hockenheim lap record news
  5. REVIEW | Why the fuel-saving Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi comes at a price Reviews

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...