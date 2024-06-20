Inside the cabin you will find a soft-touch dashboard insert, cloth fabric seats with six-way adjustment for the driver (four-way for the front passenger), a four-way adjustable multifunction steering wheel and a 3.5" instrument cluster sandwiched between an analogue speedometer and tachometer.
Infotainment duties are handled by a 10.25" touchscreen compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Other niceties include a reverse camera, four rear parking sensors, dual front/rear USB ports, a front 12V power socket, electric windows, keyless entry, air conditioning and electric folding wing mirrors.
The Jolion Pro Super Luxury model levels-up with 18" wheels, a panoramic glass sunroof, black roof rails, automatic LED headlamps and automatic wipers. It also benefits from a larger 12.3" touchscreen with two extra loudspeakers (six up from four), heated front/rear windscreens, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, heated side mirrors, leatherette steering wheel and 7" LCD instrument cluster.
Seats are upholstered in leatherette with six-way adjustment for the driver and four-way for the passenger.
New Haval Jolion Pro arrives in Mzansi: we have pricing and specs
Image: Supplied
Haval on Thursday launched its sporty new Jolion Pro SUV to the South African market.
Positioned above the regular Jolion that has been something of a sales success for the brand since its local debut in 2021, the Jolion Pro is 2mm shorter, 84mm wider and 6mm taller than its lesser sibling. While contributing to its more assertive appearance, these increased dimensions also unlock greater interior head and leg room for all passengers.
Image: Supplied
Exterior differentiation is provided by a hexagonal grille boasting 14 chrome tipped vertical bars and a discreet Haval badge. Flanking this is a pair of sleek height-adjustable headlamps incorporating follow me home daytime running lights and beneath them a set of angular side air vents.
Other key aesthetic features are a clamshell bonnet, chiselled door crease lines, a narrow coupé-like glasshouse, alloy wheels, black plastic clad wheel arches and side skirts.
The rear is home to slender LED tail lamp clusters linked by a full length light bar; a black roof spoiler and faux air diffuser beset with a pair of aluminium-look exhaust tailpipe finishers (also fake, in case you are wondering).
Three Jolion Pro model derivatives are available from launch. The entry-level Premium stands out with 17" polished alloy wheels while its door handles, mirror covers and shark fin antenna are finished in gloss black. Customers can choose one of four exterior paint colours — Hamilton White, Sun Black, Light Ayers Grey and HD Blue.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The range-topping Jolion Pro Ultra Luxury comes equipped with an additional array of features including wireless phone charging, automatic parking system with four front/six rear parking sensors and a 360º panoramic view camera system. Haval have also fitted a head-up display, cabin ambient lighting, heated front seats and a ventilated driver's seat.
All models come fitted with a generous array of safety systems: ABS brakes with EBD, hill descent control, stability and traction control, hill assist, cruise control with driver fatigue detection, lane departure warning and lane keep assist. Dual front and front side airbags are standard in the Premium model, while Luxury variants gain side curtain airbags.
They also benefit from intelligent cruise assist, traffic jam assistance, road sign recognition, blind spot detection and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Image: Supplied
In Jolion Pro Premium, Super Luxury and Ultra Luxury models power is provided by a 105kW/210Nm 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine meshed to a seven-speed double clutch transmission.
In the more powerful S Ultra Luxury model this unit is tweaked to deliver 130kW and 270Nm of torque.
The HEV Ultra Luxury features a frugal hybrid powertrain merging a 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. According to Haval, this powertrain sends a total system output of 140kW and 375Nm to the front wheels via the firm's proprietary Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT).
Now available at dealers, pricing for the new Jolion Pro line-up is:
Pricing includes a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa is attending the new Haval Jolion Pro media launch on June 20. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
