Chinese EV maker Xpeng's affiliate, Xpeng AeroHT, flew its latest experimental drone car during a short test flight to demonstrate what the future of transportation could soon look like in the country. Called the Voyager X2, it can fly for up to 25 minutes and can reach speeds of 130km/h. The test did not involve passengers sitting inside the car.
WATCH | Xpeng Voyager X2 flying car takes flight in China
