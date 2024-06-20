New Models

WATCH | Xpeng Voyager X2 flying car takes flight in China

20 June 2024 - 08:35 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Chinese EV maker Xpeng's affiliate, Xpeng AeroHT, flew its latest experimental drone car during a short test flight to demonstrate what the future of transportation could soon look like in the country. Called the Voyager X2, it can fly for up to 25 minutes and can reach speeds of 130km/h. The test did not involve passengers sitting inside the car. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Bugatti gets ready to launch new hypercar

Each of these legendary cars lend their DNA to create a pure and authentic reinterpretation of the Bugatti brand, says the company.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Say hello to the fiery new VW Golf GTI Clubsport

Volkswagen on Friday revealed its new GTI Clubsport at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2024 BMW X2

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she goes behind the scenes at the recent BMW X2 launch.
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Haval Jolion Pro arrives in Mzansi: we have pricing and specs New Models
  2. Step up in performance left Mercedes wondering how they'd been so dumb Motorsport
  3. Six ways to keep your vehicle running at its best this winter Features
  4. WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling fan car smashes Hockenheim lap record news
  5. REVIEW | Why the fuel-saving Kia Seltos 1.5 CRDi comes at a price Reviews

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...