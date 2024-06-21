New R72.8m Bugatti Tourbillon capable of 445 km/h

The headlining feature is the fully analogue instrument cluster with skeletonised dials. Designed and built with the expertise of Swiss watchmakers, Bugatti said it is made of more than 600 parts and constructed from exotic materials such as titanium, rubies and sapphires. It tips the scales at a mere 700g and features tolerances as low a five microns.
Bugatti on Thursday night revealed its new Tourbillon Hypercar. Built to succeed the Chiron and co-developed with performance EV specialists Rimac, it is ready to drive the French marque into an exciting new era with a cutting-edge electrified powertrain.
While the outgoing Chiron "made do" with a quad-turbo 8.0l W16 engine, the Tourbillon features an entirely new-from-the-ground-up and 8.3l V16 engine. It is naturally aspirated, fitted with a cross-plane crank and capable of spinning all the way up to 9,000rpm, thanks to the combustion gods at Cosworth. According to Bugatti it is good for 735kW and 900Nm.
Meshed to an eight-speed longitudinal DCT transmission and electronic limited slip differential, the unit is supplemented by three electric motors: one on the rear axle and two on the front. With their powers combined they throw an extra 588kW into the mix for a total system output of 1,323kW. Juiced by an 800V 24.8kWh battery pack mounted down the spine of the car, this trio of motors offer an electric-only driving range of up to 60km.
The performance figures are insane, literally, with Bugatti claiming the 1,995kg Tourbillon will decimate the 0-100km/h dash in a mere two seconds and 200km/h in less than five. Keep the throttle pegged to the firewall and you'll see 400km/h in less than 25 seconds. Top speed is limited to 380km/h. Turn the "Speed Key" and this increases to 445km/h.
The chassis technology is equally impressive, with the Tourbillon featuring an incredibly rigid T800 carbon composite monocoque with a rear air diffuser inspired by the world top tier motorsport (aka Formula 1). Twice the size of the one found on the Chiron, it apparently generates so much downforce that the hypercar's active rear wing can remain submerged during top speed runs. Instead it serves to establish higher downforce at slower speeds and acts as an airbrake for improved stability under heavy deceleration.
The chassis integrates multi-link suspension front and rear, forged from aluminium, moving on from the double wishbone steel construction found in the Chiron. By opting for a new organic-designed suspension arm and upright, 3D-printed in aluminium, engineers have saved 45% in suspension weight. The rear also features an AI-developed 3D-printed hollow airfoil arm to enhance vehicle dynamics and overall aerodynamic performance.
The brakes are equally advanced and feature Bugatti's ultimate carboceramic technology. A bespoke brake-by-wire system is introduced, fully integrated with the moveable pedal box, and blended seamlessly through an integrated vehicle non-linear controller to the hybrid powertrain. Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tyres (285/35 R20 at the front and 345/30 R21 at the rear) are a bespoke development for the Tourbillon and provide ample traction.
The Tourbillon interior goes against the mainstream grain with a design concept that spurns the current automotive trend of heavy digitalisation. There is a single screen that rises from the top of the centre console to display key vehicle data, pair with your smartphone ( Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are supported) and relay imagery from the reversing camera. Below it, set into a floating facade of high-strength crystal glass and aluminium, is an array of milled switches controlling everything from volume and HVAC to traction control and rear wing deployment. Simple. Effective. Timeless.
The headlining feature is the fully analogue instrument cluster with skeletonised dials. Designed and built with the expertise of Swiss watchmakers, Bugatti said it is made of more than 600 parts and constructed from exotic materials such as titanium, rubies and sapphires. It tips the scales at a mere 700g and features tolerances as low a five microns.
Thanks to the relatively compact packaging of its innovative powertrain and distinct lack of turbochargers, the Tourbillon boasts a more spacious cabin over the outgoing Chiron, making it comfortable enough to tackle long distance journeys with ease. The seats are fixed to the floor to be as light and low as possible, while the driver can customise his/her seating position by dialling in the electrically adjustable pedal box. Further optimisation of available space is evidenced in the bespoke audio system that swops traditional woofers and tweeters for specially designed exciters that use existing interior panels as speakers.
Bugatti said the Tourbillon is entering its testing phase, with prototypes on the road in anticipation for customer deliveries in 2026. Only 250 examples will be built, with a starting price of €3.8m (R72.8m). Only existing Bugatti customers will be considered.
