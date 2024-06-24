Boreham Motorworks is building new versions of the Ford RS200 and Mk1 Escort

Boreham Motorworks has been given the green light by Ford to produce and remaster a series of some of its most historically significant road, race and rally icons.

The UK firm announced Monday it will be starting with a redux of the revered RS200 rally car that competed in the sport's fearsome Group B era of the 1980s. Built to take on the Audi Quattro Sport S1 and piloted by the likes of Stig Blomqvist and Kalle Grundel, the RS200 boasted a mid-engine layout, advanced four-wheel-drive system and a lightweight composite body. Power came from a Ford-Cosworth BDT engine making up to 336kW.

Hot on this monster's heels will be a recreation of the classic Ford Mk1 Escort, a car that enjoyed much motorsport success in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Boreham Motorworks said it will build these “period-sympathetic” vehicles using Ford's original blueprints.

Production of the RS200 and Mk1 Escort will be strictly limited and pricing is yet to be announced (don't expect either to come cheap). Those with deep enough pockets will also receive an exclusive Boreham High Performance Club membership that promises to immerse like-minded individuals in “spectacular driving experiences globally”. Exciting.

Boreham Motorworks said it has plans to build at least another five iconic Ford vehicles down the line. Fortunately there's lots in the Blue Oval's back-catalogue to choose from.