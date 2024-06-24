New Models

Omoda launches affordable new entry-level C5 model

24 June 2024 - 14:40 By Motoring Reporter
The new Omoda C5 Style rides on 17" alloy wheels and comes with automatic LED headlamps.
Image: Supplied

Omoda on Monday unveiled a new budget-friendly version of its popular C5 crossover. 

Replacing the C5 Tech, the new entry-level C5 Style adopts the same sporty exterior design elements, including automatic LED headlights, 17" alloy wheels and the option of new Bloodstone Red paintwork.

The cabin is equally well appointed with an array of standard niceties such as a leather-trimmed steering wheel, front sports seats, 10.25" digital instrument cluster, 10.25" touchscreen infotainment system (wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatible), reverse camera, rear park sensors, cruise control and automatic air conditioning. 

The cabin features a 10.25" digital instrument cluster.
Image: Supplied

Standard safety features include ABS brakes with EBD, electronic stability control, tyre-pressure monitoring, ISOFIX anchor points, four airbags and front seat belt reminders.

Power comes courtesy of a 1.5l four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 115kW and 230Nm. This is sent to the front axle via a continuously variable transmission (CVT). 

The Omoda C5 Style is priced at R359,900 (R88,000 less than the outgoing C5 Tech) and includes a five-year/150,000km factory warranty and two-year/30,000km service plan. The engine is covered by a 10-year/one-million km warranty.

