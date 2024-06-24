The head of the BMW M division Frank van Meel recently spoke to the US automotive publication Motor Trend about the new electric BMW M3 that will arrive in the next few years.
He said the battery-electric performance sedan will use four electric motors and share the BMW “Neue Klasse” sedan’s 800V electric architecture, and “it will beat everything you have ever seen”.
According to reports, BMW’s performance icon will enter the electric age with both full-electric and petrol (possibly hybrid) power trains, and is slated for debut in 2026 or 2027.
Van Meel confirmed a combustion-powered M3 will run alongside the all-electric car, but added “whether we offer both in all markets is undecided”.
Given that the G80’s S58 3l twin-turbocharged straight-six has been designed to comply with Euro 7 emissions standards, there is a good chance it will still be in use come 2027.
“We have the S68 engine in the M5, which is a benchmark. We have the S58 engine in the M3 and M4, which is a benchmark. And we will have our own e-motor that will be a benchmark,” said Van Meel.
It’s expected the all-wheel drive four-motor EV version will make it the fastest accelerating BMW M car to date, capable of sprinting from standstill to 100km/h in less than three seconds.
BMW says new electric M3 ‘will beat everything you have ever seen’
Image: Supplied
The head of the BMW M division Frank van Meel recently spoke to the US automotive publication Motor Trend about the new electric BMW M3 that will arrive in the next few years.
He said the battery-electric performance sedan will use four electric motors and share the BMW “Neue Klasse” sedan’s 800V electric architecture, and “it will beat everything you have ever seen”.
According to reports, BMW’s performance icon will enter the electric age with both full-electric and petrol (possibly hybrid) power trains, and is slated for debut in 2026 or 2027.
Van Meel confirmed a combustion-powered M3 will run alongside the all-electric car, but added “whether we offer both in all markets is undecided”.
Given that the G80’s S58 3l twin-turbocharged straight-six has been designed to comply with Euro 7 emissions standards, there is a good chance it will still be in use come 2027.
“We have the S68 engine in the M5, which is a benchmark. We have the S58 engine in the M3 and M4, which is a benchmark. And we will have our own e-motor that will be a benchmark,” said Van Meel.
It’s expected the all-wheel drive four-motor EV version will make it the fastest accelerating BMW M car to date, capable of sprinting from standstill to 100km/h in less than three seconds.
Image: Supplied
Frank Weber, head of engineering and research and development at BMW, also hinted at an output of 1,000kW for the electric M3, with Van Meel adding the quad-motor concept will control the chassis and drivetrain with one central logic that allows precise control of the torque at each wheel to create a hyper-fast performance car.
Handling is expected to be neutral, linear and predictable. Reports also suggest the company is looking to develop a less powerful, two-motor and rear wheel drive alternative.
MORE
Boreham Motorworks is building new versions of the Ford RS200 and Mk1 Escort
New R72.8m Bugatti Tourbillon capable of 445km/h
Ferrari’s first electric car to cost more than R9m, source says
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos