Bold new Bentley Continental GT Speed breaks cover

The drop-top Continental GTC Speed is only marginally slower off the mark with 0-100km/h coming up in a said 3.4 seconds, while maximum speed is limited to 285km/h.

There's also a pure electric drive mode that allows you travel as far as 81km — and at speeds of up to 140km/h — on battery power alone. Plugged into an 11kW charger, Bentley says the vehicle's lithium-ion battery pack can be fully replenished in under three hours.

Aside from being faster in a straight line, the new Continental GT Speed promises to be sharper through the corners thanks to a newly fettled Bentley Performance Active Chassis that uses technology such as all wheel steering, torque vectoring (front to rear and across the axles), the firm's renowned 48V active anti-roll system and a new generation of ESC control software. There's also a new twin-valve damper system with dual-chamber air springs; an arrangement that not only improves the vehicle's ride but also its handling. The new damper control ECU now has complete control over independent compression and rebound damping delivering better body control during rapid directional changes.