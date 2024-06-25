Land Rover Defender Octa set to shine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Land Rover on Tuesday confirmed its new Defender Octa will make its global dynamic debut at the UK's annual Goodwood Festival of Speed happening from July 11 to 14. Following on from its global reveal on July 3, the flagship Defender model will prove its dynamic mettle as it tackles Goodwood House's challenging 1.86km hillclimb course.
Its name a reference to the diamond’s octahedron shape, the Defender Octa is powered by a twin-turbo, mild-hybrid boosted V8 engine and features an innovative 6D Dynamics air suspension for extreme performance across all terrains.
The latter, available for the first time on a Defender, features an innovative pitch and roll control system that will enable the flagship Octa to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road, while also maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across the most demanding off-road conditions.
The British carmaker said the Octa underwent “the most exhaustive development regime in Defender history”. This included stints in the snowy climes of Sweden, deserts of Dubai, multiple laps around the Nürburgring and rock crawls in Moab.
A limited number of Defender Octa models will be available in South Africa. Prospective clients interested in purchasing one should contact their nearest Land Rover dealer.
