New Models

Land Rover Defender Octa set to shine at Goodwood Festival of Speed

25 June 2024 - 09:56 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Land Rover Defender Octa will be in action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed happening from July 11 to 14.
The new Land Rover Defender Octa will be in action at the Goodwood Festival of Speed happening from July 11 to 14.
Image: Supplied

Land Rover on Tuesday confirmed its new Defender Octa will make its global dynamic debut at the UK's annual Goodwood Festival of Speed happening from July 11 to 14. Following on from its global reveal on July 3, the flagship Defender model will prove its dynamic mettle as it tackles Goodwood House's challenging 1.86km hillclimb course. 

Its name a reference to the diamond’s octahedron shape, the Defender Octa is powered by a twin-turbo, mild-hybrid boosted V8 engine and features an innovative 6D Dynamics air suspension for extreme performance across all terrains.

The latter, available for the first time on a Defender, features an innovative pitch and roll control system that will enable the flagship Octa to maintain a near-level stance during acceleration, braking and cornering on-road, while also maximising independent wheel travel and articulation across the most demanding off-road conditions. 

The British carmaker said the Octa underwent “the most exhaustive development regime in Defender history”. This included stints in the snowy climes of Sweden, deserts of Dubai, multiple laps around the Nürburgring and rock crawls in Moab. 

A limited number of Defender Octa models will be available in South Africa. Prospective clients interested in purchasing one should contact their nearest Land Rover dealer.

BMW says new electric M3 ‘will beat everything you have ever seen’

The head of the BMW M division Frank van Meel recently spoke to the US automotive publication Motor Trend about the new electric BMW M3 that will ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Boreham Motorworks is building new versions of the Ford RS200 and Mk1 Escort

Boreham Motorworks has been given the green light by Ford to produce and remaster a series of some of the Blue Oval's most historically significant ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New R72.8m Bugatti Tourbillon capable of 445km/h

Bugatti on Thursday night revealed its new Tourbillon Hypercar. Built to succeed the Chiron and co-developed with performance EV specialists Rimac, ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These are SA's five top-selling and fastest-selling used SUVs Features
  2. Toyota's Sebastien Ogier injured in crash in Poland Motorsport
  3. Doctors driving from London to Cape Town make it in three months South Africa
  4. Tesla is recalling nearly 12,000 Cybertrucks news
  5. Audi unleashes new RS Q8 and RS Q8 Performance New Models

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...