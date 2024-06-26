The Hi Rider single cab is a 4x2 workhorse with 16” steel wheels but comes with a decent array of comforts, including an infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, USB ports, climate control, two-speaker audio system, reverse parking sensor, remote central locking, electric windows and a smart key.
ABS brakes with EBD come standard and all Tunland G7s have a length of 5,340mm, 3-tonne towing capacity and a high ground clearance of 210mm.
The double-cab range starts with the TL 4x2 which comes with 17” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, fabric seats, cruise control, three driving modes, 12.3” infotainment system, electronic parking brake, four-speaker audio system, LED headlamps with a turning function, dual airbags and electronic stability control.
Next up is the TLX specification, available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises. In addition to the above features, it has electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, running boards, automatic headlights, keyless entry, six speakers and side and curtain airbags.
The range-topping Tunland G7 4x4 Limited comes with additional features such as a chromed front grille, 18” alloy wheels, sunroof, ambient interior lighting, wireless smart phone charger, front collision warning, blind spot detection and dual zone air conditioning.
The 4x4 models have a mechanical diff-lock for enhanced off-road ability.
FOTON TUNLAND PRICES:
- G7 s/c 4x2 manual Hi Rider — R319,900;
- G7 d/c 4x2 manual TL — R399,900;
- G7 d/c 4x2 auto TL — R469,900;
- G7 d/c 4x2 auto TLX — R499,900;
- G7 d/c 4x4 auto TLX — R559,900; and
- G7 d/c 4x4 auto Limited — R599,900.
Prices include a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, five-year roadside assistance and three-year/50,000km service plan
Foton South Africa launches affordable G7 Tunland bakkie — prices and details
Chinese brand offers single- and double-cab variants with 4x2 and 4x4
Image: Denis Droppa
Chinese light commercial vehicle brand Foton has launched the new Tunland G7 range of one-tonne bakkies in South Africa at eye-catching prices.
The G7 double cab has five models, starting at R399,900 up to R599,900, while the lone single-cab variant sells for R319,900.
The bakkies will initially be imported to Mzansi from China, with plans to assemble them locally at the BAIC factory in Gqeberha from 2026. Foton, China’s top selling commercial brand for the past 19 years, is headquartered in Changping, Beijing, and is a subsidiary of the BAIC Group.
Foton, with a presence in South Africa since 2008, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Combined Motor Holdings.
A network of 40 dealerships across the country will service the brand’s products supported by a parts warehouse available through Mandarin Parts Distributors, said Foton SA CEO Marius Smal.
Foton bakkie and commercial range coming to South Africa in June
At a launch event held in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Foton launched several new commercial models, including:
The G7 bakkie range competes in one of South Africa’s most popular market segments with prices that undercut not only legacy brands such as Toyota and Ford but also Chinese rivals LDV, JAC and GWM.
All G7 models are powered by a 2.0l turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with outputs of 120kW and 390Nm. In the single-cab Hi Rider 4x2, drive is transferred to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission. The double cabs all have an eight-speed automatic gearbox except for the entry-level TL version which also has a choice of a six-speed manual.
Image: Denis Droppa
The Hi Rider single cab is a 4x2 workhorse with 16” steel wheels but comes with a decent array of comforts, including an infotainment system with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, USB ports, climate control, two-speaker audio system, reverse parking sensor, remote central locking, electric windows and a smart key.
ABS brakes with EBD come standard and all Tunland G7s have a length of 5,340mm, 3-tonne towing capacity and a high ground clearance of 210mm.
The double-cab range starts with the TL 4x2 which comes with 17” alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, fabric seats, cruise control, three driving modes, 12.3” infotainment system, electronic parking brake, four-speaker audio system, LED headlamps with a turning function, dual airbags and electronic stability control.
Next up is the TLX specification, available in 4x2 and 4x4 guises. In addition to the above features, it has electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, running boards, automatic headlights, keyless entry, six speakers and side and curtain airbags.
The range-topping Tunland G7 4x4 Limited comes with additional features such as a chromed front grille, 18” alloy wheels, sunroof, ambient interior lighting, wireless smart phone charger, front collision warning, blind spot detection and dual zone air conditioning.
The 4x4 models have a mechanical diff-lock for enhanced off-road ability.
FOTON TUNLAND PRICES:
Prices include a five-year/unlimited kilometre warranty, five-year roadside assistance and three-year/50,000km service plan
READ MORE:
FIRST DRIVE | Capable new JAC T9 offers style and substance
The 11 hottest flagship double cabs on sale in South Africa
LDV T60 double cab range lands in South Africa: full pricing and specs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos