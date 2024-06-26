New Models

Boss Golf

Volkswagen debuts more powerful Golf R with optional 'Black Edition'

The all-wheel drive Golf is 10kW and 20Nm more powerful than before

26 June 2024 - 21:27 By MOTORING REPORTER

Fresh from announcing the new Golf GTI Clubsport early in June, and a more powerful standard GTI model in May, the new car onslaught continues at Volkswagen with the debut of the Golf R enhanced for 2025 onwards...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Volkswagen debuts more powerful Golf R with optional 'Black Edition' New Models
  2. Foton South Africa launches affordable G7 Tunland bakkie — prices and details New Models
  3. VW Polo GTI remains a ball of fun Reviews
  4. Exclusive Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection announced, five units ... news
  5. Aston Martin Valiant is a rare V12 beast ordered by F1 champ Fernando Alonso news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...