All-new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider raises the bar in style and off-road capability

Isuzu Motors SA has unveiled the latest addition to the renowned D-Max family: the all-new D-Max X-Rider.

Building on the legacy of the original X-Rider, which has been a favourite among SA bakkie enthusiasts since its debut in 2016, this new model promises to deliver even more in terms of style, capability and value.

Produced at Isuzu’s Struandale plant in Gqeberha, the seventh-generation D-Max X-Rider is set to captivate the market with its striking design and outstanding features.

The X-Rider originally debuted as a limited-edition model in the D-Max range, quickly gaining popularity and eventually becoming a staple in Isuzu's line-up. Celebrated for its unique design elements and upscale features, the X-Rider has always stood out from the crowd.

The all-new X-Rider continues this tradition, taking the legacy to new heights with enhancements that appeal to discerning customers looking for a bakkie that offers something truly special.

Standout exterior design

The D-Max X-Rider is a head-turner, designed for those who want to make a statement on the road. Its bold front is highlighted by a sleek black gloss grille adorned with the iconic red “Isuzu” lettering. The exclusive X-Rider badges on the front doors and tailgate, along with a black Isuzu tailgate decal, reinforce its unique status.