All-new Isuzu D-Max X-Rider raises the bar in style and off-road capability
This double cab is set to captivate bakkie enthusiasts with its striking design and outstanding features
Isuzu Motors SA has unveiled the latest addition to the renowned D-Max family: the all-new D-Max X-Rider.
Building on the legacy of the original X-Rider, which has been a favourite among SA bakkie enthusiasts since its debut in 2016, this new model promises to deliver even more in terms of style, capability and value.
Produced at Isuzu’s Struandale plant in Gqeberha, the seventh-generation D-Max X-Rider is set to captivate the market with its striking design and outstanding features.
The X-Rider originally debuted as a limited-edition model in the D-Max range, quickly gaining popularity and eventually becoming a staple in Isuzu's line-up. Celebrated for its unique design elements and upscale features, the X-Rider has always stood out from the crowd.
The all-new X-Rider continues this tradition, taking the legacy to new heights with enhancements that appeal to discerning customers looking for a bakkie that offers something truly special.
Standout exterior design
The D-Max X-Rider is a head-turner, designed for those who want to make a statement on the road. Its bold front is highlighted by a sleek black gloss grille adorned with the iconic red “Isuzu” lettering. The exclusive X-Rider badges on the front doors and tailgate, along with a black Isuzu tailgate decal, reinforce its unique status.
Sophisticated black accents on the door handles, B-pillars, side-mirror cover, and tailgate handle, as well as a curved sports bar behind the cab, enhance the dynamic aesthetics of the X-Rider. The 18” diamond-cut alloy wheels, featuring red “Isuzu” lettering on black centre caps, add a stylish yet rugged touch. LED headlamps, fog lamps, and taillamps not only enhance the vehicle’s upmarket appearance but also ensure optimal visibility in all conditions.
Available in four striking colours — Splash White, Mercury Silver, Red Spinel, and Islay Gray — the X-Rider’s exterior is designed to impress from every angle.
Luxurious interior
The interior of the D-Max X-Rider is a sanctuary of style and comfort. Subtle red accents throughout the cabin emphasise its unique personality. The leather seats, with red contrast stitching and embroidered red “X” logos on the headrests, provide a sporty flair, while PVC leather door trims with red stitching complete the bold interior look.
A striking red divider featuring the “X” logo between the glove compartment and dashboard, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with a red Isuzu badge, and additional red accents in the door materials and on the gearshift boot and park-brake sheath, contribute to a cohesive and dynamic interior design.
The cabin’s dark interior surfaces, dark headliner, and unique X-Rider floor mats set it apart from other D-Max models, ensuring that every journey is made in style.
Powerful performance
At the heart of the D-Max X-Rider is Isuzu's highly efficient 1.9-litre Ddi engine, a cornerstone of the seventh-generation model. Known for its remarkable fuel efficiency, this four-cylinder common-rail diesel engine achieved an impressive 5.58l per 100km over varied terrain in Isuzu's One Tank Challenge. The intercooled turbodiesel unit delivers a maximum of 110kW of power at 3,600r/min and peak torque of 350Nm from 1,800 to 2,600r/min.
Customers can choose between two transmission options: a six-speed manual, offering precise and direct gear shifts, and a six-speed automatic, finely tuned for swift gear changes and enhanced fuel efficiency. The 4x2 version is available with either transmission, while the 4x4 model comes standard with the six-speed automatic.
The X-Rider’s rugged performance matches its bold aesthetics, offering a maximum wading depth of 800mm, improved underbody protection and enhanced aerodynamics. The 4x4 model features a quick-engaging shift-on-the-fly 4x4 drive system, making it ideal for adventurous customers.
Safety
Safety is paramount in the D-Max X-Rider, which comes equipped with a comprehensive set of standard safety features. These include driver and front passenger airbags, front side airbags, curtain airbags and a driver’s knee airbag.
Active safety features include ABS brakes, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BAS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control, Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC) and Trailer Sway Control.
The X-Rider is designed with modern technology and convenience in mind. Standard features include cruise control, a 7” infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a six-speaker audio system, Wi-Fi compatibility and a rear USB port. Rear Park assist and a rear-view camera add to the ease of driving and parking.
Isuzu's bold statement
The X-Rider range consists of three models, all in LS trim grade and available only in double-cab configuration. The 1.9 Ddi D/Cab HR X-Rider LS features a six-speed manual transmission, while the HR X-Rider LS AT and 4x4 X-Rider LS AT come equipped with the six-speed automatic transmission.
The all-new D-Max X-Rider retains its focus on customers who desire a double cab that combines distinctive looks, heightened refinement, notable safety and comfort features, and unwavering performance and reliability.
With its bold design, luxurious interior, powerful performance and advanced safety and technology features, the D-Max X-Rider is set to continue its legacy as a top choice for bakkie enthusiasts in SA.
