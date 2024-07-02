New Models

Maserati hits the water with luxury all-electric powerboat

02 July 2024 - 13:43 By Motoring Staff
The Tridente has a peak power of 447kW and a battery capacity of 252kWh, allowing for a cruising speed of 25 knots (about 46.3km/h) and a top speed of 40 knots (74km/h).
Image: Supplied

Maserati has collaborated with Vita Power to launch the Tridente, an all-electric powerboat, as part of its electrification strategy.

Vita Power, a marine technology company, focuses on reducing environmental impact through electric propulsion systems and electric boats, supported by a marine fast charging infrastructure.

The Tridente is a 10.5m powerboat designed for lake and coastal cruising. It has a peak power of 447kW and a battery capacity of 252kWh, allowing for a cruising speed of 25 knots (46km/h) and a top speed of 40 knots (74km/h). It can recharge in under an hour.

Maserati said the powerboat accommodates up to 10 people, including the driver. The cockpit can be configured for dining or acceleration. There is a sundeck with a bathing area, shower and ladder for swimming. An enclosed cabin includes a day berth and toilet.

The Tridente is made of lightweight carbon fibre and constructed by Hodgdon Yachts, a US boatbuilder from Maine with more than 200 years' experience.

