Maserati has collaborated with Vita Power to launch the Tridente, an all-electric powerboat, as part of its electrification strategy.
Vita Power, a marine technology company, focuses on reducing environmental impact through electric propulsion systems and electric boats, supported by a marine fast charging infrastructure.
The Tridente is a 10.5m powerboat designed for lake and coastal cruising. It has a peak power of 447kW and a battery capacity of 252kWh, allowing for a cruising speed of 25 knots (46km/h) and a top speed of 40 knots (74km/h). It can recharge in under an hour.
Maserati said the powerboat accommodates up to 10 people, including the driver. The cockpit can be configured for dining or acceleration. There is a sundeck with a bathing area, shower and ladder for swimming. An enclosed cabin includes a day berth and toilet.
The Tridente is made of lightweight carbon fibre and constructed by Hodgdon Yachts, a US boatbuilder from Maine with more than 200 years' experience.
Maserati hits the water with luxury all-electric powerboat
Image: Supplied
