Elsewhere, customers can look forward to a slew of advanced electronic drive modes including the bespoke Octa Mode designed to offer a performance edge across off-road terrains. For more technical off-road manoeuvres, those behind the steering wheel can instantly access the familiar Land Rover Terrain Response system offering its usual tried and tested calibrations (sand, mud and ruts, grass, gravel, snow, and rock crawl). A standard ClearSight Ground View camera system offers an unimpeded view of the road ahead.
Land Rover has confirmed a limited number of Defender Octa models will be available in South Africa, with pricing starting at R3,499,100.
New Land Rover Defender Octa is the most dynamic Defender ever
Image: Supplied
Land Rover on Wednesday unveiled its new Defender Octa. Combining proven off-road prowess with straight-line performance that can rival — or even eclipse — most modern sports cars, this new flagship offering takes the nameplate to a new level of desirability.
It is an imposing beast in the metal, with unique extended arches shrouding lightweight alloy wheels up to 22". Those seeking to trade a bit of speed for improved bundu-bashing ability can opt for smaller 20" forged alloy wheels with a choice of all-terrain or optional specially developed Goodyear advanced all-terrain tyres.
Image: Supplied
Other neat exterior tweaks include off-road optimised front bodywork with unique grille designs, a new rear bumper home to a four-exit active exhaust system, robust underbody protection and front/rear recovery points. The colour palette sees the introduction of two new metallic finishes — Petra Copper and Faroe Green — with Carpathian Grey and Charente Grey. All shades are contrasted by a roof and tailgate in Narvik Black. Land Rover's matt protective film is available as an option to quell the effects of bush rash.
Opt for the exclusive Defender Octa Edition One model and you can enjoy Faroe Green paintwork offset by striking chopped carbon fibre detailing on the bonnet script, fender and bonnet vent surrounds, front seat backs and centre console trim inside the cabin.
Image: Supplied
The interior of this range-topping Defender model is privy to front performance seats designed to hug your body better through corners with more supportive bolsters and integrated headrests. These can be upholstered in either 3D-knit Ultrafabrics or semi-aniline leather in various colour ways. “Body and Soul Seat” audio technology is available as an option and when fitted allows passengers to “feel” the music via hidden transducers.
Powering the Defender Octa is a BMW-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine producing 467kW and 750Nm of torque (800Nm with Dynamic Launch Mode selected). Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with high and low range gears, Land Rover says this go-anywhere behemoth will go from 0-100 km/h in 4.0 seconds and, when fitted with those 22" wheels, top out at 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
This impressive performance is complemented by an upgraded chassis sporting the UK firm's advanced 6D Dynamics suspension technology. The latter features a network of hydraulically interlinked continuously variable semiactive dampers designed to virtually eliminate pitch and body roll, while still delivering exceptional comfort and refinement.
Compared to lesser Defender models, the Octa rides 28mm higher and has a stance widened by 68mm; tweaks that provide superior ground clearance and stability. It also benefits from revised suspension components including longer/tougher wishbones, as well as unique active dampers with separate accumulators. Stopping duties are handled by 400mm front brake discs with Brembo calipers, while the steering features the fastest ratio of any Defender model to date; a mod that will pay dividends through corners.
Image: Supplied
