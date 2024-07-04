New Models

Aston Martin unleashes F1-inspired DBX707 AMR24 Edition

04 July 2024 - 11:30 By Motor News Reporter
The super SUV is dressed up in the colours of Aston Martin’s F1 car.
Image: Supplied

Aston Martin has released a Formula One-inspired AMR24 Edition of its DBX707 sports SUV.

With unique colour and trim features inside and out, it shares an identity with the AMR24 F1 car raced by Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll and with the DBX707 used as the official medical car of Formula 1.

The super SUV is available in a choice of Podium Green, Onyx Black or Neutron White complemented by Aston Martin Racing Green or AMR Lime brake calipers and paired with 23" Fortis alloy wheels in either satin or gloss black, as well as an exclusive AMR24 engine plaque.

A choice of Lime Green or Trophy Silver accents on the lower body further highlight the F1 connection.

Inside, the trim is available in Onyx Black with a Lime stitch and piping or Onyx Black/Eifel Green Duotone with a lime contrast stitch.

Cabin trim underlines the F1 connection and there is a special Bowers & Wilkins audio system.
Image: Supplied

The car has a new sound system developed with Aston Martin’s audio partner Bowers & Wilkins.

There is no change to the 4.0l twin turbo V8 petrol engine, which is one of the most powerful offered in an SUV with outputs of 520kW and 900Nm. Mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system capable of sending up to 100% of the torque to the rear axle on demand, the DBX707 AMR24 can launch from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and achieve a top speed of 310km/h.

The DBX707 AMR24 Edition is now available to order but Aston Martin did not specify a price.

