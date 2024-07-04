MINI on Thursday confirmed a prototype version of its upcoming John Cooper Works E will be in action at next week's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
The first electric MINI to wear the John Cooper Works badge, this racy newcomer features a striking exterior design and an advanced electric powertrain tuned to deliver significant driving thrills.
All set to tackle the 1.86km hill climb course, the prototype wears a bespoke camouflage livery created by the MINI design team. Inspired by the classic red and white colour schemes used by motorsport Minis campaigned in the 1960s, this design is complemented by a distinctive “37” logo; a nod to the Mini Cooper S that won the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally.
Though more in-depth technical details will be unveiled during the festival, it is thought the John Cooper Works E will employ a front-wheel drive layout with a single motor offering performance similar to that of its combustion-powered counterpart. Expect it, then, to easily trump the Cooper SE's 0-100 km/h time of 6.7 seconds.
The Goodwood Festival of Speed is held over four days from July 11 to 14.
MINI John Cooper Works E amping up for Goodwood Festival of Speed
Image: Supplied
