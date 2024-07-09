Bugatti's latest model, the W16 Mistral, is undergoing its final evaluation phase. This marks the first open-top model from Bugatti since 2015 and the last to feature the W16 engine. The testing programme has been extensive, focusing on performance, safety and durability.
The W16 Mistral incorporates a redesigned monocoque, enhanced aerodynamic, and the iconic W16 engine. The goal is to achieve a top speed exceeding 420km/h while maintaining performance and luxury standards.
Crash tests have confirmed the car's safety, meeting international standards for markets in North America and Europe. Aerodynamic evaluations were completed in October, and the engine and transmission were rigorously tested on a dynamometer.
Bugatti W16 Mistral nears final evaluation phase
Image: Supplied
Bugatti's latest model, the W16 Mistral, is undergoing its final evaluation phase. This marks the first open-top model from Bugatti since 2015 and the last to feature the W16 engine. The testing programme has been extensive, focusing on performance, safety and durability.
The W16 Mistral incorporates a redesigned monocoque, enhanced aerodynamic, and the iconic W16 engine. The goal is to achieve a top speed exceeding 420km/h while maintaining performance and luxury standards.
Crash tests have confirmed the car's safety, meeting international standards for markets in North America and Europe. Aerodynamic evaluations were completed in October, and the engine and transmission were rigorously tested on a dynamometer.
Image: Supplied
According to Bugatti, prototypes of the Mistral have undergone different driving condition tests, including high altitude, sea level and heavy traffic environments. Prototype 2 has already covered 32,000km, and an additional 5,000km will be tested on a track, aiming for a total of 40,000km.
A significant challenge remains in verifying the car's top speed due to the need for a suitable track. However, Bugatti is confident in the Mistral's ability to achieve more than 420km/h.
Production of the W16 Mistral is expected to begin later this year at the Molsheim Atelier.
MORE
New BMW R1300 GS Adventure coming to South Africa in 2025
Caterham Seven made from RAF helicopter parts heads to auction
Aston Martin unleashes F1-inspired DBX707 AMR24 Edition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos