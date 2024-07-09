New Models

Bugatti W16 Mistral nears final evaluation phase

09 July 2024
32,000km worth of road tests have taken the W16 Mistral through different terrains at high altitudes in mountains, at sea level and through heavy traffic conditions.
Image: Supplied

Bugatti's latest model, the W16 Mistral, is undergoing its final evaluation phase. This marks the first open-top model from Bugatti since 2015 and the last to feature the W16 engine. The testing programme has been extensive, focusing on performance, safety and durability.

The W16 Mistral incorporates a redesigned monocoque, enhanced aerodynamic, and the iconic W16 engine. The goal is to achieve a top speed exceeding 420km/h while maintaining performance and luxury standards.

Crash tests have confirmed the car's safety, meeting international standards for markets in North America and Europe. Aerodynamic evaluations were completed in October, and the engine and transmission were rigorously tested on a dynamometer.

Bugatti is confident the Mistral will break records and exceed expectations.
Image: Supplied

According to Bugatti, prototypes of the Mistral have undergone different driving condition tests, including high altitude, sea level  and heavy traffic environments. Prototype 2 has already covered 32,000km, and an additional 5,000km will be tested on a track, aiming for a total of 40,000km.

A significant challenge remains in verifying the car's top speed due to the need for a suitable track. However, Bugatti is confident in the Mistral's ability to achieve more than 420km/h.

Production of the W16 Mistral is expected to begin later this year at the Molsheim Atelier.

