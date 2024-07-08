For motorcyclists who want to disappear into the wilderness, BMW Motorrad has introduced the Adventure version of its new R 1300 GS dual purpose bike, available in a basic variant as well as Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum guises.
New BMW R1300 GS Adventure coming to South Africa in 2025
Image: Supplied
For motorcyclists who want to disappear into the wilderness, BMW Motorrad has introduced the Adventure version of its new R 1300 GS dual purpose bike, available in a basic variant as well as Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum guises.
Set to go on sale in South Africa from the first quarter in 2025, the Adventure has a muscular new design that sets it more apart from the standard R 1300 GS which recently arrived in local showrooms. This includes a 30l aluminium fuel tank which provides a longer range than the standard bike’s 19l, and has several eyelets for clipping on luggage.
The wider tank provides additional frontal weather protection in combination with an enlarged windshield and two transparent wind deflectors. Rubberised tank trays provide non-slip storage for utensils during stops.
The X-shaped LED headlight is retained but is flanked by two auxiliary lights on robust-looking radiator shrouds. Hand protectors with integrated turn indicators and a smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and 12 V on-board power socket come standard.
Optionally available is a 37l aluminium top case and a top case holder with electrical interface for lighting and USB charging socket and integrated passenger grab handles. Also on offer are aluminium side cases (37l left and 36.5l right) with magnetic couplings for easy fitment.
The standard R 1300 GS Adventure is finished in red and black while the Triple Black highlights Batman’s favourite colour.
The GS Trophy features the traditional BMW red, blue and white combined with a stainless steel engine protection bar and black cross-spoke wheels. It has a smaller sport windshield and black grilles in front of the radiators and auxiliary headlamps that provide stone chip protection.
The Option 719 Karakorum is finished in Aurelius Green matt metallic with golden anodised wheel rims and handlebars, and it also has a small sport windshield.
The new R 1300 GS Adventure is powered by the same 1,300cc liquid-air cooled boxer-twin motor as the standard model, mustering outputs of 107kW at 7,750rpm and torque of 149Nm at 6,500rpm, making it the most powerful BMW boxer engine to date.
Image: Supplied
In addition to the standard six-speed manual gearbox, the Adventure offers an optional Automated Shift Assistant , a semi-automatic gearbox that does the shifting for you based on parameters such as engine revs, throttle position, lean angle and riding mode.
Like the standard bike, the R 1300 GS Adventure is significantly lighter and more hi-tech than its 1,250cc predecessor.
Its technological highlights include ABS brakes, traction control, engine drag torque control, dynamic cruise control, dynamic suspension adjustment, a ride-off assistant and four selectable riding modes (Rain, Road, Eco and Enduro). A multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5” TFT screen, keyless ride and heated grips are also part of the standard package.
Extra cost options include a riding assistant with active cruise control, front collision warning lane change warning, a headlamp that turns into bends according to the banking position, electronic dynamic suspension adjustment and adaptive height control to cater for different-sized riders.
