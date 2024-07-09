New Models

Rimac unveils exclusive new Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition

09 July 2024 - 14:55 By Motoring Staff
The Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition features exclusive matte copper paintwork.
The Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition features exclusive matte copper paintwork.
Image: Supplied

It's hard to believe but Rimac Automobili is this year celebrating its 15th turn around the sun. To commemorate this mean feat the Croatian electric hypercar builder has launched its new and pragmatically named Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition. 

Limited to nine units, each is painted in an exclusive shade of copper with a matte finish — a first for the Nevera line. According to Rimac, this striking hue was specifically developed for its connections not only with times of celebration but also to energy, as well as its more practical application as the material most widely used in electrical cables.

Each of these 1,427kW rarities feature a contrasting carbon fibre splitter with a gloss finish; dual-colour alloy wheels, 15 Years Anniversary badges and the unique Rimac pattern (which mimics the connections of a circuit board) running the length of the car. 

Copper detailing continues inside the cabin.
Copper detailing continues inside the cabin.
Image: Supplied

The interior has been “watted-up” with copper anodised switchgear, copper-painted surfaces and special one of nine and “2009-2024" script on the centre armrest. Customers can choose between two cabin colours (Bold Black or Pristine White) both of which are offset by copper leather seats with the number “15" embossed into their headrests.

Pricing? The Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition will set you back €2,350,000 (R46.2m). This includes a set of bespoke luggage modelled to match the interior. Rimac said the first of the nine units will make its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. This customer car will take on the iconic hill climb, the course where the Nevera Time Attack Edition set the production car record in 2023 with a time of 49.32 seconds.

