A heated steering wheel, massage seats, wireless phone integration, a 5" driver’s display and 14.6" main display screen and dual zone climate control are part of standard comforts in both cars. The Capri Premium adds a 10-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting and a hands-free tailgate. Options include a panoramic sunroof, ergonomic seats and a driver assist package with head-up display and a 360º camera.
The base model outputs 210kW and 545Nm for a 0-100km/h sprint in 6.4 seconds and driving range up to 627km. The twin motor Premium Capri muscles up to 250kW and 545Nm for a 5.3 second dash to 100km/h and a 592km driving range. Top speed is governed to 180km/h in both model and they have selectable drive modes.
Charging the lithium-ion nickel-manganese-cobalt (Li-NMC) battery pack from 10%-80% takes 28 minutes in the base model, which has a tow rating of a 1,000kg braked trailer, and 26 minutes for the Premium model that pulls a higher 1,200kg load.
Safety systems include blind spot information, evasive steering, reverse brake assist, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, wrong way alert and adaptive cruise control.
Local pricing starts at €51,950 (R1m) for the rear-wheel drive model.
Ford Capri resurrected as an electric coupé crossover
Image: Supplied
Ford has unveiled a new Capri unlike the fastback coupé it built between 1968 and 1986. In a platform-sharing deal signed in 2020 with Volkswagen (VW), Ford has used the German firm’s modular electric drive platform that underpins the VW ID.5 coupé crossover to bring back the Capri nameplate.
The company confirms two drivetrain options: a single motor base Capri with rear-wheel drive and 19" wheels and a dual motor Premium Capri with all-wheel drive and 20" alloys.
Both models are 4,634mm long, 1,852mm wide and 1,626mm tall with a 2,767mm wheelbase. The boot offers 627l with the seats up and 1,510l when folded.
The styling includes four signature LED headlamps connected by a black graphic display, bringing them into the 21st century. The company says this is exactly how the Capri would have evolved. Wheels sizes range from 19" to 20" and 21" with bright colour options, including the Vivid Yellow launch paint.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
South Africa has an indelible relationship with the Capri nameplate, which was formed in the 1970s when the orange, Gunston-liveried Capri Perana V8 driven by Bobby Olthoff tormented competitors on the country’s tracks. Road-going homologation specials capable of 228km/h were also made by the legendary performance car specialist and dealer Basil Green, who died on June 27 2022.
Ford SA is unable to share plans of launching the new electric Capri in the local market, but it could happen as the brand has confirmed it will bring the electric Mustang Mach E SUV to this market in 2025.
