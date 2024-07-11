Mounted amidships, the car's original 3.5l flat plane crank V8 engine benefits from a new engine management system with bespoke tuning and a coil-on-plug ignition solution delivering more precise timing, stronger spark energy and improved fuel consumption. Topped off with a beefed-up quill shaft connecting the engine to the gearbox (a weak point on the original F355) and ported cylinder heads with larger inlet valves, Evoluto claims this unit is good for 313kW — 30kW more than it made back in the days of Friends and Tamagotchis. Capable of revving up to 8,500rpm, this naturally aspirated howler of an engine exhales through a lightweight titanium sports exhaust with equal length headers.
The 355 by Evoluto is a reimagined Ferrari F355 for the 21st century
Love them or hate them, restomod cars are here to stay and there's no shortage of well-heeled customers eager to snap them up. The latest of the breed comes from Evoluto Automobili, a UK-based company that on Wednesday revealed its new 355 Evoluto.
Based on the Ferrari F355 that was the stuff of dreams when it debuted in 1994, the 355 Evoluto reimagines the 90s icon for the 21st century with a stiffer, more torsionally rigid chassis (+23%) and an updated exterior penned by the gurus at Callum Designs.
Subtle tweaks include a widened track for a more purposeful stance and an all-new front end design incorporating larger/deeper cooling intakes and a reshaped splitter. The latter is framed by a pair of LED pop-up headlamps (a feature we miss most on modern cars) with a distinctive daytime running light signature and intricate surface detailing. Carbon fibre body panels not only boost the car's exotic points but also help reduce kerb weight down to a feathery 1,250kg — about 200kg less than Ferrari's 1994 original.
Other tasty additions come in the form of 19-inch forged alloy wheels shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S (235/35 front, 305/30 rear), reshaped mirrors for slippier aerodynamics when travelling at speed and flush-fitting door release mechanisms. Evoluto said numerous personalisation options are on offer for customers seeking extra pizazz.
The lavish cockpit, finished in leather and other exotic materials, has been updated with modern technology such as smartphone integration and an AC system that works reliably.
Beneath the 355 Evoluto's skin lurks an all-new electrical system with an overhauled wiring harness to deliver improved reliability and performance (a welcome addition to anybody who has ever owned an Italian sports car). This streamlined architecture also simplifies maintenance and upgrades, offering easier access for diagnostics and repairs.
Mounted amidships, the car's original 3.5l flat plane crank V8 engine benefits from a new engine management system with bespoke tuning and a coil-on-plug ignition solution delivering more precise timing, stronger spark energy and improved fuel consumption. Topped off with a beefed-up quill shaft connecting the engine to the gearbox (a weak point on the original F355) and ported cylinder heads with larger inlet valves, Evoluto claims this unit is good for 313kW — 30kW more than it made back in the days of Friends and Tamagotchis. Capable of revving up to 8,500rpm, this naturally aspirated howler of an engine exhales through a lightweight titanium sports exhaust with equal length headers.
Power is distributed to the rear axle via a reworked version of the F355's original six-speed manual transmission — one that delivers improved accuracy and performance. Stopping duties are handled by six-piston Brembo GT calipers and slotted discs up front, and four-piston calipers at the rear. This upgraded hardware is partnered with uprated Brembo pads, lines and performance fluids. A carbon CCMR brake package is optional.
According to Evoluto Automobili only 55 examples of the 355 Evoluto will be built and each will be tailored to the owner's specific preferences. Pricing is yet to be revealed.
