Red Bull on Friday unveiled its new RB17 hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.
Designed by Adrian Newey and Red Bull Advanced Technologies, the RB17 builds on the 20 years of innovation in Formula One that has resulted in Oracle Red Bull Racing winning six Constructors’ titles.
An uncompromising track car, the RB17 features a carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a semi-stressed, mid-mounted naturally aspirated 4.5l V10 engine that revs to 15,000rpm and produces 894kW. This is sent to the rear axle via a carbon fibre gearbox with no reverse gear — backing up is taken care of by an electric motor mated to the drivetrain.
Tipping the scales at under 900kg, Red Bull said the RB17 delivers F1-equivalent lap times and top speeds in excess of 350km/h, while remaining easy to own and operate. Drivers can also look forward to active aerodynamics generating 1,700kg of peak downforce; carbon brakes, hydraulically assisted power steering, fully adjustable pushrod suspension, active ride control and 18" carbon fibre wheels with custom Michelin slick tyres. Available as an option is a set of larger 20" wheels wrapped with treaded tyres.
“I had been mulling around the idea to take on the challenge to design our own hypercar, from concept to delivery, for many years and it has been a magnificent project and journey,” said group chief technical officer Newey at the car's Goodwood unveiling.
“For it to finally be the day we pull the covers off and see the birth of the RB17 is truly remarkable. The RB17 embraces everything we stand for: undeniable power, speed and beauty. It is adaptable in its abilities and we made sure to design it as a two-seater so the thrill of driving at F1 speeds can be enjoyed with a friend or partner.”
Red Bull reveals RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
From developing the initial concept through to the delivery of the finished RB17 to customers, Red Bull Advanced Technolgoies is responsible for the entire process of designing and building the hypercar, of which only 50 will be sold.
According to Red Bull, each RB17 client is welcomed into the family with a full customer journey, including a range of track events giving owners the opportunity to experience some of the world’s greatest circuits. One of a kind driver development and tailoring of the car to suit individual driver’s needs is also included as part of the unique experience.
Each RB17 will be fully bespoke, with customers able to specify everything from the exterior paint colour to interior materials and a host of smaller details.
“The RB17 is an amazing project we are privileged to work on and has allowed Red Bull Advanced Technologies to showcase our engineering, design and technical capabilities and solutions,” said Red Bull Advanced Technologies technical director Rob Gray.
“We cannot wait to see the finished cars being enjoyed to the full on a racetrack by racing and automotive enthusiasts”
