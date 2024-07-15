The new Audi A5 is gearing up to celebrate its world premiere on Tuesday.
Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said this third-generation model represents the beginning of a new era of combustion engines, which will be more efficient thanks to the application of hybrid technology.
With a focus on design, UI/UX, driving dynamics and efficiency, the new model aims to redefine the brand’s philosophy of “Vorsprung durch Technik”.
The launch of the new A5 line-up will at the end of the month be followed by the A6 e-tron; the first electric Audi model available to customers as a Sportback and Avant from market launch. Döllner said both of these striking variants will offer “outstanding” performance, efficiency and driving range.
Later in 2024 the German carmaker will unveil the new third-generation Q5. As with the A5, this SUV will feature rejuvenated combustion engines boosted by electrification.
“Over the coming years, we will expand our range of electric models step by step,” said Döllner.
“At the same time, we will rejuvenate our portfolio of models with combustion engines. This will give us a robust and flexible position as we transition to an all-electric portfolio.”
New Audi A5 set for Tuesday reveal
Image: Supplied
