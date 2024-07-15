New flagship Porsche Panamera sets record time at the Nürburgring

Porsche on Monday confirmed its new flagship Panamera set a blistering new lap record at Germany's infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Experienced test driver Lars Kern steered a pre-production version of the high-performance touring saloon — which will likely wear the Turbo S E-Hybrid nameplate — around the fearsome circuit in a time of 7:24.17: a full 5.64 seconds faster than the comparable model of the previous generation.

This achievement makes it the fastest car in the Nürburgring's luxury class category.

Though Porsche hasn't delved into too much technical detail about this potent new model, it did confirm power is provided by an electrically supported eight-cylinder combustion engine.