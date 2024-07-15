New Models

New flagship Porsche Panamera sets record time at the Nürburgring

15 July 2024 - 16:19
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The new Panamera’s lap time, more than five seconds quicker than the previous model, underlines the consistent further development of the four-door sports car.
The new Panamera’s lap time, more than five seconds quicker than the previous model, underlines the consistent further development of the four-door sports car.
Image: Supplied

Porsche on Monday confirmed its new flagship Panamera set a blistering new lap record at Germany's infamous Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Experienced test driver Lars Kern steered a pre-production version of the high-performance touring saloon — which will likely wear the Turbo S E-Hybrid nameplate — around the fearsome circuit in a time of 7:24.17: a full 5.64 seconds faster than the comparable model of the previous generation. 

This achievement makes it the fastest car in the Nürburgring's luxury class category. 

Though Porsche hasn't delved into too much technical detail about this potent new model, it did confirm power is provided by an electrically supported eight-cylinder combustion engine.

Lars Kern celebrates his latest lap record.
Lars Kern celebrates his latest lap record.
Image: Supplied

The vehicle also sports a new Porsche Active Ride chassis, a set of specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (275/35 ZR 21 front, 325/30 ZR 21 rear) and an (optional) Carbon Aerokit designed to eliminate lift on the front axle at higher speeds. Porsche has also a fitted a Gurney flap to the adaptive four-way rear spoiler. 

“Its cornering and body stability are on a whole new level,” said Kern.

“As a driver, this gives me a good feeling and further underlines that our development doesn’t just offer maximum day-to-day driving comfort, but also makes a real difference on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. No other Porsche offers such a wide spectrum between comfort and sportiness. The new Panamera combines the positive properties of an exclusive touring saloon with the handling of a sports car.”

Porsche said it would upload a YouTube video of Kern's lap soon.

New Audi A5 set for Tuesday reveal

The new Audi A5 is gearing up to celebrate its world premiere on Tuesday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ debuts at Goodwood Festival

Mercedes-AMG used this weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed to present the new GT 63 Pro 4Matic+ sport coupe.
Motoring
1 day ago

Red Bull reveals R139.8m RB17 hypercar at Goodwood Festival

Formula One world champions Red Bull unveiled their RB17 hypercar at the Goodwood Festival of Speed on Friday with team boss Christian Horner ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Haas F1 will continue to use Ferrari engines until 2028 Motorsport
  2. New Audi A5 revealed with fresh styling and engine tech New Models
  3. New Citroën C3 Aircross launched in Mzansi with R105,000 price cut New Models
  4. The most stolen car accessories and how to protect yours Features
  5. Hyundai South Africa to launch budget priced Exter SUV New Models

Latest Videos

The A Listers explainer: Queen Modjaji
African couture on the red carpet for the premiere of Queen Modjadji