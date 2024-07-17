In addition to the two new models, Porsche has updated the Macan range with the addition of a new exterior colour, Slate Grey Neo. Customers can also look forward to a new 20-inch wheel design for the Macan S, as well as an off-road package that makes it easier to navigate rough dirt roads, steep climbs and descents.
New entry-level Porsche Macan gets rear-drive and 641km range
Image: Supplied
Porsche on Tuesday unveiled its new entry-level Macan, which hits the asphalt with rear-wheel drive and a high-voltage battery sporting a gross energy content of 100kWh.
Featuring a 480-amp pulse inverter and silicon carbide semiconductor material, the compact electric motor (210mm in diameter, 200mm in active length) fitted to the rear axle produces 250kW and has a claimed power consumption as low as 17.0kWh/100km. With launch control active, peak power rises to 265kW, with torque coming in at 563Nm.
Image: Supplied
According to Porsche this allows the Macan, which is 110kg lighter than its all-wheel drive sibling, to sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 220km/h. On a single charge you can expect up to 641km of driving range on the WLTP cycle. Supporting a DC charging capacity of up to 270kW, Porsche said the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% within around 21 minutes at a suitable fast-charging station.
The German luxury carmaker also introduced the new Macan 4S, which is designed to plug the gap between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo. Equipped with a pair of electric motors and all-wheel drive, its powertrain offers 330kW with a short power overboost to up to 380kW.
Maximum torque measures in at 820Nm with launch control active, allowing the Macan 4S to nail the 0-100km/h sprint in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 240km/h. Take it easy and you should be able to see up to 606km of driving range (WLTP).
The Macan 4S is further equipped with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) electronic damping control as standard. The adaptive air suspension with levelling system and height adjustment, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and rear-axle steering allow the chassis to be further optimised for increased performance and comfort.
Image: Supplied
In addition to the two new models, Porsche has updated the Macan range with the addition of a new exterior colour, Slate Grey Neo. Customers can also look forward to a new 20-inch wheel design for the Macan S, as well as an off-road package that makes it easier to navigate rough dirt roads, steep climbs and descents.
With this option ticked, the altered front bumper increases the SUV's approach angle to up to 17.4º depending on the model and suspension. In combination with adaptive air suspension, the off-road design package also increases the ground clearance by 10mm to 195mm at the normal setting.
Finishing things in style is a set of 21-inch off-road design wheels, protective body cladding and a pair of functional roof rails in either Black, Silver or Turbonite (Turbo only).
Porsche confirmed the new Macan range will be making its way to South Africa in 2025. Pricing will be announced closer to market introduction date, so be sure watch this space.
