New Porsche Panamera GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid break cover
Porsche on Thursday unveiled its new Panamera GTS and Turbo S E-Hybrid models.
Engineered for day-to-day usability but offering an extra helping of sportiness, the Panamera GTS differentiates itself with a bespoke chassis fitted with standard dual-chamber two-valve air suspension and Porsche Active Suspension Management. Tuned to offer a more dynamic driving experience through corners, this set-up is complemented by a lower ride height (-10mm), reinforced anti-roll bars and an electronically controlled PTV Plus differential lock that Porsche says offers optimal torque distribution between wheels.
Power is provided by a biturbo 4.0l V8 petrol engine whacking out 368kW; good for 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.8 seconds and a top speed of 302km/h. This potent motor exhales through a standard sports exhaust designed to deliver an emotive soundtrack.
Standout exterior upgrades specific to the Panamera GTS include black GTS logos on the sides and rear of the car, a unique front section, red brake calipers, dark-tinted HD matrix LED headlights and tail lights. The standard Sport package revs things up further thanks to the addition of a satin matt black finish applied to various body trim elements. A set of gigantic 21" Turbo S centre-lock wheels in Anthracite Grey complete the look.
The racy cabin sees the roof lining, armrests, door and centre panels of the 18-way adjustable adaptive sports seats covered in Porsche's suede-like Race-Tex material. Standard features include a Bose sound system and Sport Chrono package with a stopwatch and the push-to-pass function. Porsche is offering two GTS-specific interior packages: Carmine Red or Slate Grey Neo. The decorative stitching and belts also come in the colour of the selected package. An interior package in Carbon Matt is also available.
Next up is the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid equipped with a twin-turbocharged 4.0l V8 petrol engine making 441kW. This formidable unit is boosted by a new electric motor rated at 140kW. It total you're looking at a combined system output of 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque; figures that translate to 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 325km/h. With Porsche test driver Lars Kern at the wheel it also lapped the legendary 20,832km Nürburgring Nordschleife (aka The Green Hell) in 7:24.172; the quickest time in its class.
Despite this supercar-rivalling performance, Porsche claims the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is more efficient than its predecessor and offers a longer electric-only driving range courtesy its larger 25.9kWh (gross) lithium-ion battery pack. Sporting 45% more energy storage, drivers can enjoy up to 88km of silent driving without any intervention from the combustion engine. While the German carmaker has increased the vehicle's recuperation output to 88kW, an 11kW on-board AC charger will take the battery from zero to 100% in about 159 minutes when plugged into a suitable power source.
Eye-popping stopping power comes courtesy of a top-tier Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake package with 440mm discs up front and 380mm rotors at the rear. The chassis is equally beefed-up and includes features such as Porsche Active Ride suspension. The latter uses a hydraulic pump to actively control the rebound/compression of each of the four shock absorbers to instantly compensate for lateral and longitudinal forces. This results in flatter cornering even at high speeds/loads and greatly optimised traction. Other highlights include various driving dynamics control systems and rear-axle steering.
Further cementing its flagship status, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is available with a newly developed Carbon Aerokit consisting of airblades, side skirts and a rear diffuser all fabricated from lightweight carbon fibre. Other aerodynamic aids include a front spoiler lip and an adaptive four-way rear spoiler modified by the addition of a Gurney flap. Porsche claims that at a speed of 200km/h, these elements improve downforce by 60kg.
Other distinguishing features include Turbo specific front/rear bumpers, chrome-plated tailpipes in Dark Bronze and a set of forged 21" Panamera Turbo S centre-lock wheels shod with specially developed Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (275/35 front, 325/30 rear). The exterior paint palette is boosted by the option of Turbonite metallic grey.
This same hue is used liberally throughout the cabin and can be found on the trim strips and belt straps, the controls in the centre console and the steering wheel. Turbonite contrast stitching also features prominently on the seats, door panel trim, dashboard and floor mats. The roof lining is completely upholstered with the suede-like Race-Tex.
Pricing? Specced with a five-year Driveplan the new Porsche Panamera GTS will set you back R3,223,000. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes in at R4,808,000.
