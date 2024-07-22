The Starlet Cross is available with six striking exterior paint colours: Mystic Pearl White, Premium Liquid Silver, Shadow Grey, Galaxy Blue, Fine Orange and Sonic Black Pearl.
New Toyota Starlet Cross pricing and specs revealed
The new Toyota Starlet Cross is on sale in South Africa.
Basically a rebadged Suzuki Fronx (Toyota holds a stake in Suzuki, meaning they can badge-engineer pretty much whatever they want), the compact crossover SUV is imported from India and features the same underpinnings as the popular Toyota Starlet/Suzuki Baleno hatchback twins.
Two model derivatives are available, starting with the entry-level XS model that rides on a set of 16-inch black alloy wheels. LED headlamp and daytime running lights are standard, as are power retractable side mirrors, a matte black honeycomb radiator grille, black plastic wheel arch cladding, decorative roof-rails, roof spoiler and LED taillight clusters.
The Starlet Cross is available with six striking exterior paint colours: Mystic Pearl White, Premium Liquid Silver, Shadow Grey, Galaxy Blue, Fine Orange and Sonic Black Pearl.
Inside the cabin you'll find a generous array of niceties such as a smart leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, cruise control, automatic air-conditioning, rear air vents, seven-inch Toyota Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker sound system and three USB ports (2x USB-A, 1x USB-C).
Toyota Connect Enabled is also fitted as standard, as is a reverse camera, rear park assist sensors and a single 12-volt power socket.
On the safety front, XS models ship standard with two airbags (driver and passenger), ABS brakes with EBD, hill assist and vehicle stability control and rear ISOFIX seat tethers.
Next in line is the flagship Starlet Cross XR that differentiates itself with a set of 16-inch machined alloy wheels. It also gains auto-retractable side mirrors, keyless entry, an electrochromatic rear view mirror and the option of three bi-tone paint treatments: Fine Orange, Luxe Red and Liquid Silver. All three hues are offset by a black contrast roof.
Further enhancements inside the cabin include a nine-inch Toyota Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system, illuminated glovebox, height adjustable driver's seat, heads-up display, 4.2-inch multi-information display in the instrument cluster, chrome door handles, wireless charging, a punchier six-speaker sound system and 360º Panoramic View Monitor for easier manoeuvring in tight urban environments.
The XR benefits from additional safety equipment including side and curtain airbags.
Both Starlet Cross models are powered by the same naturally aspirated 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine producing 77kW at 6,000rpm and 138Nm at 4,400rpm. The unit can be meshed to either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmission. Claimed fuel consumption comes in at 5.6l/100km on the former and 5.8l/100km for the latter.
Pricing is as follows:
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and four-services/60,000km service plan.
Senior motoring writer Phuti Mpyane will attend the new Toyota Starlet Cross media launch this week. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
