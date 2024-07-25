JAC Motors on Thursday unveiled a more affordable version of its X200 forward cab workhorse.
Aimed at budget conscious business operators, it is fitted with a detuned version of the Chinese firm's proven 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Meshed to a five-speed manual transmission delivering drive to the rear wheels, this unit churns 68kW and 210Nm of torque. JAC Motors claims a combined fuel consumption of 8.0l/100km.
The single cab version offers a generously sized load box (2,785mm x 1,650mm) complete with 355mm dropsides and a maximum permitted payload of 1,500kg. The more people-friendly double cab makes do with a slightly smaller load box (2,215mm x 1,650mm) and a payload of 1,300kg. For easy loading both models sport an ultra-flat low deck of 785mm.
As reported before, the X200 benefits from JAC Motors' new heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis stamping and welding treatment process, making it suitably robust for many body applications. Meanwhile, a double-wishbone independent front suspension allows improved stability, excellent manoeuvrability and solid handling, regardless of the payload.
JAC Motors introduces new budget-friendly X200 variant
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors on Thursday unveiled a more affordable version of its X200 forward cab workhorse.
Aimed at budget conscious business operators, it is fitted with a detuned version of the Chinese firm's proven 2.8l four-cylinder turbodiesel engine. Meshed to a five-speed manual transmission delivering drive to the rear wheels, this unit churns 68kW and 210Nm of torque. JAC Motors claims a combined fuel consumption of 8.0l/100km.
The single cab version offers a generously sized load box (2,785mm x 1,650mm) complete with 355mm dropsides and a maximum permitted payload of 1,500kg. The more people-friendly double cab makes do with a slightly smaller load box (2,215mm x 1,650mm) and a payload of 1,300kg. For easy loading both models sport an ultra-flat low deck of 785mm.
As reported before, the X200 benefits from JAC Motors' new heavy-duty ladder-frame chassis stamping and welding treatment process, making it suitably robust for many body applications. Meanwhile, a double-wishbone independent front suspension allows improved stability, excellent manoeuvrability and solid handling, regardless of the payload.
Image: Supplied
The X200's elevated driving position allows the driver to see and judge traffic better and improves visibility when parking at loading bays. It also holds other advantages such as ease of entrance and exit for drivers and crew in many load stop and drop situations.
The single and double cab models feature comfortable synthetic leather seats and headrests and have ample stowing space to ensure equipment can be safely packed away, creating a safe and comfortable work environment for the driver and passengers.
Safety features include front/rear crumple zones, ABS brakes (double cab), side impact bars, height adjustable headlamps and an immobiliser. Remote controlled central locking with motion lock and an engine that can't start when the clutch is not engaged further boost its safety credentials. Other standard niceties include a radio/CD/MP3 player with Bluetooth, height adjustable steering wheel and electric windows (double cab).
Pricing for the 2024 JAC X200 2.8L TDI forward cab range:
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty covering essential mechanical components and a two-year/100,000km warranty covering drivetrain components. 80kW models further benefit from a five-year/100,000km service plan.
READ MORE:
The new Dayun Yuehu S5 is Mzansi's cheapest ‘family’ EV
New Toyota Starlet Cross pricing and specs revealed
SVI launches B4, B6 armouring kits for latest Ford Everest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos