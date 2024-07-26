New Models

New VW Touareg arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back

26 July 2024 - 15:24 By Motoring Staff
The new Touareg features a revised and more aggressive front end.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen on Friday confirmed its updated Touareg will go on sale in South Africa from August 1.

This revamped model made its international debut in the middle of 2023 and distinguishes itself with a modified exterior, home to a more assertive front end where a wider, new-look radiator grille is flanked by new IQ.Light HD matrix headlights incorporating three LED modules and three L-shaped LED daytime running lights. Another new addition is an illuminated centre horizontal strip that extends from both sides of the Volkswagen logo. 

Updated alloy wheel designs add to the visual drama.
Image: Supplied

The rear end has also been spruced up with a slim LED light strip linking the tail lamp clusters and a new Volkswagen logo which is illuminated in red. Other key upgrades include revised front/rear bumpers as well as updated alloy wheels with a specific design. 

Cabin enhancements are numerous and include an upgraded voice control system, USB-C ports with a higher charging capacity (45W up from 15W), softer centre console trims, adjustable 30 colour ambient lighting and electronically adjustable leather seats. Also present is Volkswagen's latest Innovision Cockpit which consists of a 12" Digital Cockpit and 15" Discover Pro Max infotainment system. Functions of the Innovision Cockpit, such as lane-level navigation and HD map data, have been further optimised. 

Tail lamp clusters are linked by a slim LED light strip.
Image: Supplied

The Touareg is equipped with a large number of convenience and assistance systems as standard. In addition, an extensive range of optional systems is available. Some of these include travel assist, an area view camera and night vision for safer driving after dark. 

Volkswagen said the new Touareg is available in Elegance and R-Line specification. Both models are powered by a potent 3.0l V6 turbodiesel engine making 190kW and 600Nm of torque. Power is distributed to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

Updated interior is heavily digitised.
Image: Supplied

Pricing:

  • Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI Elegance: R1,457,900
  • Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 V6 TDI R-Line: R1,763,900

Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan and a three-year/120,000km warranty.

