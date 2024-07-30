Featuring the XC60’s already extensive list of standard features, the limited-run Black Edition package is available in conjunction with a choice of two efficient yet potent powertrains: the 183kW/350Nm mild-hybrid XC60 B5 AWD in Plus specification and the 340kW/709Nm plug-in hybrid XC60 Recharge AWD in either Plus or Ultimate trim.
Volvo XC60 Black Edition hits South Africa in limited numbers
Image: Supplied
The exclusive new Volvo XC60 Black Edition has touched down in Mzansi.
Sporting a stylish all-black design, this popular luxury midsize SUV sets itself apart from its regular siblings courtesy of an Onyx Black exterior paint finish, high-gloss black grille with a blacked-out “iron mark” logo, and a set of gloss-black 21" five-spoke alloy wheels. The tailgate's “Volvo” lettering and other badging also gain a dark finish.
These stealthy vibes continue inside the cabin where you'll find a charcoal headliner and choice of upholstery: charcoal Nappa leather and textile or charcoal ventilated Nappa leather.
Image: Supplied
Featuring the XC60’s already extensive list of standard features, the limited-run Black Edition package is available in conjunction with a choice of two efficient yet potent powertrains: the 183kW/350Nm mild-hybrid XC60 B5 AWD in Plus specification and the 340kW/709Nm plug-in hybrid XC60 Recharge AWD in either Plus or Ultimate trim.
Only 23 Volvo XC60 Black Edition models have been confirmed for South Africa.
Pricing:
XC60 B5 Plus Black Edition: R1,092,500
XC60 Recharge Plus Black Edition: R1,364,000
XC60 Recharge Ultimate Black Edition: R1,438,000
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
