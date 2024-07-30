New Models

Volvo XC60 Black Edition hits South Africa in limited numbers

30 July 2024 - 09:25 By Motoring Staff
The Volvo XC60 Black Edition rides on gloss-black 21" five-spoke alloy wheels.
Image: Supplied

The exclusive new Volvo XC60 Black Edition has touched down in Mzansi.

Sporting a stylish all-black design, this popular luxury midsize SUV sets itself apart from its regular siblings courtesy of an Onyx Black exterior paint finish, high-gloss black grille with a blacked-out “iron mark” logo, and a set of gloss-black 21" five-spoke alloy wheels. The tailgate's “Volvo” lettering and other badging also gain a dark finish.

These stealthy vibes continue inside the cabin where you'll find a charcoal headliner and choice of upholstery: charcoal Nappa leather and textile or charcoal ventilated Nappa leather. 

The tailgate's “Volvo” lettering and other badging also gain a dark finish.
Image: Supplied

Featuring the XC60’s already extensive list of standard features, the limited-run Black Edition package is available in conjunction with a choice of two efficient yet potent powertrains: the 183kW/350Nm mild-hybrid XC60 B5 AWD in Plus specification and the 340kW/709Nm plug-in hybrid XC60 Recharge AWD in either Plus or Ultimate trim.

Only 23 Volvo XC60 Black Edition models have been confirmed for South Africa.

Pricing:

XC60 B5 Plus Black Edition: R1,092,500

XC60 Recharge Plus Black Edition: R1,364,000

XC60 Recharge Ultimate Black Edition: R1,438,000

Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and maintenance plan.

  Volvo XC60 Black Edition hits South Africa in limited numbers New Models
