Audi reveals its slippery new A6 and S6 e-tron models
Image: Supplied
Audi on Thursday revealed its latest all-electric challenger, the sleek A6 e-tron.
Available in both Sportback and Avant body styles, this attractive newcomer is built on the luxury German carmaker's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture and features an exterior sculpted to keep range-robbing aerodynamic drag down to a minimum. Indeed, with a Cd value of 0.21 the Sportback model now ranks as the slipperiest Audi of all time.
Up front, a wide front grille is flanked by a pair of slim LED daytime running lights and a distinctive black mask. The latter incorporates the car's Matrix LED headlamps and other functional elements, such as the advanced driver assistance system sensors, making them near invisible. Audi has also fitted air curtains to positively influence flow around the wheels and a shuttered air duct that opens only when the car's motors need cooling.
Other suave stylistic touches include the brand's now de rigueur quattro blisters around the wheel arches; a black insert in the sill area and a three-dimensional light strip bridging the rear OLED taillamp clusters. Sportback models are finished off with a spoiler lip while the Avant gets a aluminium-look trim piece that runs from the A-pillar to the roof spoiler.
Image: Supplied
Depending on the model, customers can fit lightweight alloy wheels ranging in size from 19 to 21 inches. There are nine designs available including six from Audi Sport.
From launch the A6 and S6 e-tron electric models feature advanced electric motors juiced by a 100kWh (gross) battery. The single-motor A6 e-tron offers a range of more than 750km, a system output of 270kW, and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds. Top speed is limited to 210km/h. The dual-motor S6 e-tron has a range of more than 670km, a system output of 370kW (405kW with launch control activated), and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds. On a long enough stretch of road this flagship model will hit 240km/h.
Both e-tron models support 800V technology with a 270kW maximum DC charging capacity, enabling a recharge for a range of 310km in 10 minutes. They also feature advanced recuperation systems, handling 95% of everyday braking, and an enhanced integrated Brake System (iBS) for efficient brake blending. Additional features include two-stage recuperation, coasting mode, and the “B” driving mode for strong regenerative braking. Standard home AC charging is available at 11kW, with a 22kW option to follow.
These cutting-edge power trains are paired to an advanced suspension system with a precisely defined set-up and well-coordinated control systems. Audi says a “directly tuned” front axle influences the driving dynamics of the A6 e-tron, making the vehicle feel particularly agile. While steel springs are standard, an optional adaptive air suspension system, which includes controlled damping, balances ride comfort and sporty handling. It adapts to road conditions and regulates the vehicle's ride height at four levels based on speed and driver preferences.
In efficiency mode, the suspension lowers the body by 20mm to improve aerodynamics, optimising energy consumption and increasing range.
The flagship Audi S6 e-tron has a rear-biased all-wheel drive system with variable torque distribution, facilitated by different-sized electric motors on the rear and front axles. This set-up, along with staggered tyre sizes, is said to improve both stability and sportiness.
The Audi A6 e-tron's interior is designed with user needs in mind, featuring a three-dimensional layout that enhances ergonomics. The MMI panoramic display includes an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit, a 14.5-inch touch display and a 10.9-inch front passenger display, creating a digital interface with clear visual design. Audi says its active privacy mode allows the front passenger to enjoy entertainment without worry of distracting the driver.
The cabin creates a comfortable atmosphere with a “soft wrap” design extending across the dashboard. Materials are chosen for functionality, with soft surfaces in comfort areas and high-gloss black in control areas for clear interaction. Slim air vents blend into the background, and the displays for the optional virtual exterior mirrors are positioned for maximum visibility near the A-pillar. A digital wrap extends across the instrument panel, linked by dynamic interaction lights at the windshield base. Essential functions (such as mirror adjustment and lighting) are integrated into the central control panel in the driver's door.
Some of the standout options available to customers include Audi's second-generation augmented reality head-up display (AR HuD), projecting information like speed, traffic signs and navigation symbols onto the windshield. There's also a four-zone automatic air conditioning system featuring an air quality package with aroma fragrance and ioniser.
The Audi A6 e-tron features Android Automotive OS with over-the-air updates for Audi connect services and the e-tron route planner. The Audi Application Store, integrated into the MMI, offers various apps, including YouTube, without needing a smartphone. Available apps at launch include categories like Music, Video, Navigation and Weather. The system includes enhanced voice control via the Audi assistant, which will soon access additional online content through ChatGPT via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service. This allows natural language interaction with the vehicle, while ensuring privacy by deleting processed data.
Audiophiles will be pleased with the presence of a Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with 20 loudspeakers powered by an 830-watt amplifier. Four speakers are integrated into the front seat headrests, providing personal surround sound, navigation announcements, and phone calls. Additional speakers in the A-pillar and mid-range speakers create a 3D surround sound experience. The dynamic interaction light below the windshield supports various communication functions, enhancing the vehicle's interaction with occupants.
Other features fitted as standard to the A6 e-tron range include park assist plus, a reverse camera, traffic sign-based speed limiter, camera-based traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, park assist plus with distance display and distraction/drowsiness warning.
The A6 e-tron Sportback is under consideration for South African introduction mid-2025.
