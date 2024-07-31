New Models

New 783kW Corvette ZR1 is the fastest, most potent Corvette ever

31 July 2024 - 16:03
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The C8 Corvette ZR1 is the latest top model from the iconic American series.
Image: Supplied

General Motors (GM) has unveiled the most powerful version of its Chevrolet Corvette C8 ZR1 muscle car. The iconic range that is named after a compact warship dates back to 1953 but the ZR1 powerhouses first hit the market in 1970.

The rear-mounted, twin-turbo 5.5l eight-cylinder motor turns the ZR1 into a 783kW and 1,123Nm “Super Vette”. The motor breathes through a quad central stack of pipes and is managed by a beefed-up version of the range-wide, eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

GM says the top speed is more than 346km/h with a sub-10-second quarter mile sprint. A new high-performance brake system with the largest front rotors ever fitted to a Corvette is included.

The luxo-sports theme inside comes in two specification levels.
Image: Supplied

Aerodynamics play a critical role in the ZR1. To this end, the model features wider side air inlets, a front splitter with an underwing and a smooth underbody. Optionally, a ZTK performance package adds front dive planes, a tall hood Gurney lip, grippy Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tyres and the big carbon-fibre rear wing.

With this package added, the ZR1 can generate more than 544kg of downforce, according to GM, and can be ordered separately as the carbon aero package for the base ZR1.

Two specification grades are available. The 1LZ grade includes a removable visible carbon-fibre roof panel, electric sport seats, rear vision camera, 12” colour instrument cluster, a Bose 10-speaker sound system, carbon-fibre side air intakes and ground effects, with carbon-fibre inlets.

The 3LZ specification adds a 14-speaker Bose performance series sound system, heated and ventilated leather sport seats with power lumbar/wing adjust, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon-fibre trim and shift paddles, microfibre upper interior trim, front and rear vision cameras, and custom leather-wrapped instrument panel, door trim and console.

The large wing is equipped with the ZTK aero pack and generates 544kg of downforce.
Image: Supplied

“We went into the ZR1 programme with lofty goals, but even our first development tests on track showed the teams were already exceeding them,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “As we worked to develop this car, we continued to leap past expectations and we knew we had a special Corvette on our hands.”

Pricing is not finalised but the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is due to hit US dealers in 2025.

