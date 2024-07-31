Aerodynamics play a critical role in the ZR1. To this end, the model features wider side air inlets, a front splitter with an underwing and a smooth underbody. Optionally, a ZTK performance package adds front dive planes, a tall hood Gurney lip, grippy Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tyres and the big carbon-fibre rear wing.
With this package added, the ZR1 can generate more than 544kg of downforce, according to GM, and can be ordered separately as the carbon aero package for the base ZR1.
Two specification grades are available. The 1LZ grade includes a removable visible carbon-fibre roof panel, electric sport seats, rear vision camera, 12” colour instrument cluster, a Bose 10-speaker sound system, carbon-fibre side air intakes and ground effects, with carbon-fibre inlets.
The 3LZ specification adds a 14-speaker Bose performance series sound system, heated and ventilated leather sport seats with power lumbar/wing adjust, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon-fibre trim and shift paddles, microfibre upper interior trim, front and rear vision cameras, and custom leather-wrapped instrument panel, door trim and console.
New 783kW Corvette ZR1 is the fastest, most potent Corvette ever
Image: Supplied
General Motors (GM) has unveiled the most powerful version of its Chevrolet Corvette C8 ZR1 muscle car. The iconic range that is named after a compact warship dates back to 1953 but the ZR1 powerhouses first hit the market in 1970.
The rear-mounted, twin-turbo 5.5l eight-cylinder motor turns the ZR1 into a 783kW and 1,123Nm “Super Vette”. The motor breathes through a quad central stack of pipes and is managed by a beefed-up version of the range-wide, eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
GM says the top speed is more than 346km/h with a sub-10-second quarter mile sprint. A new high-performance brake system with the largest front rotors ever fitted to a Corvette is included.
Image: Supplied
Aerodynamics play a critical role in the ZR1. To this end, the model features wider side air inlets, a front splitter with an underwing and a smooth underbody. Optionally, a ZTK performance package adds front dive planes, a tall hood Gurney lip, grippy Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tyres and the big carbon-fibre rear wing.
With this package added, the ZR1 can generate more than 544kg of downforce, according to GM, and can be ordered separately as the carbon aero package for the base ZR1.
Two specification grades are available. The 1LZ grade includes a removable visible carbon-fibre roof panel, electric sport seats, rear vision camera, 12” colour instrument cluster, a Bose 10-speaker sound system, carbon-fibre side air intakes and ground effects, with carbon-fibre inlets.
The 3LZ specification adds a 14-speaker Bose performance series sound system, heated and ventilated leather sport seats with power lumbar/wing adjust, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with carbon-fibre trim and shift paddles, microfibre upper interior trim, front and rear vision cameras, and custom leather-wrapped instrument panel, door trim and console.
Image: Supplied
“We went into the ZR1 programme with lofty goals, but even our first development tests on track showed the teams were already exceeding them,” said Tadge Juechter, executive chief engineer, Corvette. “As we worked to develop this car, we continued to leap past expectations and we knew we had a special Corvette on our hands.”
Pricing is not finalised but the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is due to hit US dealers in 2025.
MORE
Volvo XC60 Black Edition hits South Africa in limited numbers
Land Rover Discovery gets 35th anniversary model and more diesel power
New VW Touareg arrives in Mzansi: this is how much it will set you back
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos