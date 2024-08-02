The NX is equipped with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, which includes features such as pre-collision, active cornering assist, all-speed dynamic radar cruise control and lane departure alert. A notable feature is digital latch with safe exit assist, which detects approaching vehicles or bicycles and prevents the door from opening if it senses danger.
As part of the flagship F Sport line, the NX 450h+ includes dark graphite aluminium ornamentation, a unique meter, sport seats, steering wheel, and aluminium pedals and scuff plates. The interior features black and circuit red trim on the seats, steering wheel and centre console. Exterior highlights include a racy F Sport grille, 20" gloss black alloy wheels, colour-keyed over fenders and the option of unique Poseidon Blue paint.
Now available at Lexus dealerships, the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid is priced at R1,336,200. This includes a standard seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan.
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa attended the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid media launch on August 1 to 2. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
New Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid launches in Mzansi
Image: Supplied
The new Lexus NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid is now available in South Africa. Offering the best of both worlds — electric and internal combustion engine — it pairs a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine (meshed to an e-CVT transmission) with dual electric motors juiced by an 18.1kWh battery pack beneath the vehicle's floor. Combined, you're looking at a total system output of 227kW; a figure good enough for 0-100km/h in 6.3 seconds and a top speed of 200km/h.
The carmaker claims the NX 450h+ will consume 1.3l/100km in the combined cycle with CO2 emissions weighing in between 20g/km and 29g/km. On a full charge (which takes about 150 minutes using a 32A station) the battery pack provides an electric driving range of up to 66.5km on the NEDC, rising to 69km to 76km in urban cycle journeys.
Drivers can choose from four drive modes for the plug-in hybrid electric system. The default EV mode allows the car to run on electric power until the battery's charge is depleted. Once the battery reaches a preset charge level, the system switches to HV mode. The Auto EV/HV mode activates the hybrid engine when additional power is required, then reverts back to EV mode. CHG mode maintains the battery’s charge.
Image: Supplied
As on other Lexus products, Drive Mode Select allows the driver to adjust vehicle system performance via a control dial on the centre console. Normal mode balances driving performance and economy. Eco mode adjusts throttle response and air conditioning for better fuel economy. Sport S mode enhances steering feel and accelerator response for a sportier drive. Sport S+ mode also adjusts the adaptive variable suspension and electric power steering for a more responsive driving experience. Custom mode lets the driver set their own preferences for the powertrain, suspension, steering and air conditioning.
The NX 450h+ is fitted with e-Four all-wheel drive as standard, using an additional electric motor to power the rear axle when necessary. Torque split between the axles is optimised based on driving conditions, maintaining control for various driving styles.
The digitised cabin is home to an array of standard niceties including a customisable digital instrument cluster, full-colour heads-up display and a 14" touchscreen infotainment system offering Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) connectivity, over-the-air software updates, on-board navigation and voice commands. Further sweetening the deal is 14-hue interior lighting, power seats for all passengers, a heated wood and leather-trimmed steering wheel, inductive charging and a moonroof.
Image: Supplied
