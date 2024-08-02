New Models

WATCH | AC Cars unveils new AC Cobra GT Coupé

02 August 2024 - 12:13 By Motoring Reporter
AC Cars, the UK's oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has released images of the new AC Cobra GT Coupé.

This model, the first official AC Cobra coupé set for production, is based on an enhanced version of the existing AC Cobra GT Roadster platform and incorporates features from the company's racing heritage.

The new AC Cobra GT Coupé includes motorsport-derived enhancements and draws inspiration from AC's historical victories, such as the Monte Carlo Rally and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The design combines the AC Cobra's traditional look with a modern coupé profile. It retains key elements from the Roadster and is partly inspired by the AC A98 coupé Le Mans race car from 1964.

Production of the AC Cobra GT Coupé will take place at AC Cars' UK facilities, featuring an ultra-rigid aluminium chassis and carbon-fibre body. The vehicle measures 4,225mm in length, 1,980mm in width and has a 2,570mm wheelbase. It offers a 50:50 weight balance and a low centre of gravity for responsive handling.

The announcement also includes details of the Clubsport Edition, designed for track performance. Weighing 1,450kg and limited to 99 units, it will feature a 595kW V8 engine. Deliveries are expected to begin at the end of 2025.

The standard series production coupé will follow, available with a 355kW naturally aspirated V8 or a 537kW supercharged option. The starting price for the AC Cobra GT Coupé is £325,000 (R7.5m) and reservations for the AC Cobra GT Coupé and the Clubsport Edition are open at ac.cars.

