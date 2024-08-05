New Models

AEHRA announces names of new EV models and strategic business update

05 August 2024 - 12:50 By MOTORING REPORTER
The AEHRA Impeto SUV, left, and Estasi Sedan.
Image: Supplied

AEHRA, an Italian-based electric vehicle brand, has announced the names of its first two models: the Impeto SUV and Estasi Sedan.

On Monday the company also revealed a significant business update, including the submission of a €1.2bn (about 24,472,187,400) development plan to the ministry of industry and Made in Italy for the construction of a new manufacturing facility.

The Impeto SUV is named after the emotion "impetus", while the Estasi Sedan derives its name from "ectasis", symbolising intense rapture. Both models reflect the carmaker's philosophy of integrating advanced EV technology with automotive design. Production of the vehicles is scheduled to begin in mid-2026.

AEHRA's funding application, if approved, would emphasise the brand's role in promoting sustainability as Italy's only pure-play EV brand. AEHRA has been invited to a summit on the future of the Italian and European automotive industry at the ministry of enterprise and Made in Italy on August 7 in Rome.

The company plans to build a new manufacturing campus in Mosciano Sant’ Angelo, Abruzzo. The groundbreaking for the 207,000m²m facility is set for later this year. The facility will create 540 jobs, with an additional 110 jobs at AEHRA's headquarters in Milan. Production is expected to reach 25,000 units per model per year.

AEHRA's SUV was first unveiled in October 2022, followed by the Sedan in June 2023 at the Milan Monza Motor Show. Deliveries are expected to start in late 2026, with a rollout planned for North America, Europe and the Gulf States.

