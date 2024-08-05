New Models

WATCH | Listen to the V6 sound of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

05 August 2024 - 10:08 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Alfa Romeo has released a clip of its 33 Stradale in action.

Unveiled in August last year, the feisty Italian halo car is the spiritual successor to the firm's 8C Competizione and comes fitted with a 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine making in excess of 420kW.

Mounted amidships, the unit sends drive to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential. Performance is expectantly sprightly with Alfa Romeo claiming a 0-100km/h time of less than three seconds and a top speed of 333km/h. Drivers are able to switch between two preset drive modes: Strada or Pista. While the former optimises the 33 Stradale for easy use across everyday roads, the latter is designed to extract maximum performance around the race track.

Only 33 examples of the 33 Stradale have been produced by Alfa Romeo and every one has been accounted for. Those in the know speculate pricing was upwards of R20m.

Push the play button and hear what the Italian sports car sounds like clearing its throat.

MORE

WATCH | AC Cars unveils new AC Cobra GT Coupé

AC Cars, the UK's oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has released images of the new AC Cobra GT Coupé.
Motoring
3 days ago

Pagani Utopia Roadster unveiled ahead of Monterey Car Week

The Roadster offers a choice between an open and closed driving experience, while maintaining the performance and agility of the Coupé, the company ...
Motoring
3 days ago

New 783kW Corvette ZR1 is the fastest, most potent Corvette ever

General Motors (GM) has unveiled the most powerful version of its Chevrolet Corvette C8 ZR1 muscle car. The iconic range that is named after a ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news
  2. GALLERY | The strange and stunning highlights of Cars in the Park at Zwartkops Features
  3. AEHRA announces names of new EV models and strategic business update New Models
  4. WATCH | Listen to the V6 sound of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale New Models
  5. REVIEW | Why the bipolar Audi RS7 Performance is an absolute blast Motoring

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders