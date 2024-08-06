New Models

Huawei and BAIC Motor launch first jointly developed EV

06 August 2024 - 13:57 By Reuters
Prices for the Stelato S9 sedan start at 399,800 yuan (R1,037,178).
Prices for the Stelato S9 sedan start at 399,800 yuan (R1,037,178).
Image: Supplied

Chinese technology conglomerate Huawei and BAIC Motor on Tuesday launched their first jointly developed electric vehicle.

Prices for the Stelato S9 sedan start at 399,800 yuan (R1,037,178).

