Chinese technology conglomerate Huawei and BAIC Motor on Tuesday launched their first jointly developed electric vehicle.
Prices for the Stelato S9 sedan start at 399,800 yuan (R1,037,178).
Huawei and BAIC Motor launch first jointly developed EV
Image: Supplied
