Brimming with race know-how, RML Group this week announced it is working on a radical new upgrade package for the Porsche 911. Known as the P39 and designed to work across the 911 range, it bolts on an advanced aero kit inspired by the current generation of Le Mans Hypercars. Though the company doesn't delve into much detail, we would expect the bodywork to increase the sports car's handling and downforce at higher speeds.
In addition to this shapely go faster bodywork, RML Group said it will also upgrade the engine to extend the car's speed capabilities well beyond standard. Again, details are thin on the ground so we can't tell you what these modifications will entail. However, coming from a company with such pedigree, we'd expect a sizeable hike in horsepower.
RML P39 is a Hypercar-inspired Porsche 911 upgrade
Image: Supplied
UK-based RML Group is a motorsports and performance engineering company that has seen action in everything from the World Endurance Championship and World Rally Championship to the hotly contested British Touring Car Championship.
It also built the works Nissan Sentra for the South African Touring Car Championship.
Image: Supplied
