New Models

RML P39 is a Hypercar-inspired Porsche 911 upgrade

06 August 2024 - 09:45 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
RML Group says the P39 is a Le Mans Hypercar-inspired Porsche 911-based road car.
RML Group says the P39 is a Le Mans Hypercar-inspired Porsche 911-based road car.
Image: Supplied

UK-based RML Group is a motorsports and performance engineering company that has seen action in everything from the World Endurance Championship and World Rally Championship to the hotly contested British Touring Car Championship.

It also built the works Nissan Sentra for the South African Touring Car Championship.

The modified bodywork should aid with handling and downforce.
The modified bodywork should aid with handling and downforce.
Image: Supplied

Brimming with race know-how, RML Group this week announced it is working on a radical new upgrade package for the Porsche 911. Known as the P39 and designed to work across the 911 range, it bolts on an advanced aero kit inspired by the current generation of Le Mans Hypercars. Though the company doesn't delve into much detail, we would expect the bodywork to increase the sports car's handling and downforce at higher speeds.

In addition to this shapely go faster bodywork, RML Group said it will also upgrade the engine to extend the car's speed capabilities well beyond standard. Again, details are thin on the ground so we can't tell you what these modifications will entail. However, coming from a company with such pedigree, we'd expect a sizeable hike in horsepower. 

MORE:

WATCH | Listen to the V6 sound of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo has released a clip of its 33 Stradale in action.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | AC Cars unveils new AC Cobra GT Coupé

AC Cars, the UK's oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has released images of the new AC Cobra GT Coupé.
Motoring
4 days ago

Pagani Utopia Roadster unveiled ahead of Monterey Car Week

The Roadster offers a choice between an open and closed driving experience, while maintaining the performance and agility of the Coupé, the company ...
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. These were the 20 top-selling SUVs in South Africa in July news
  2. Ford Mustang Mach-E sets new Guinness World record for longest journey by an ... news
  3. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news
  4. Outdoor adventure expo from August 16-18 in Broederstroom news
  5. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Lexus 450h+ F Sport makes a lot of hybrid sense First Drives

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight