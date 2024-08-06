New Models

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Hyundai i20

06 August 2024 - 08:39 By Ignition TV
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the launch of the updated Hyundai i20.

WATCH | Listen to the V6 sound of the Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

Alfa Romeo has released a clip of its 33 Stradale in action.
Motoring
23 hours ago

WATCH | AC Cars unveils new AC Cobra GT Coupé

AC Cars, the UK's oldest active vehicle manufacturer, has released images of the new AC Cobra GT Coupé.
Motoring
3 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV previews the Chery Tiggo 9 Pro

The Ignition TV crew get a special preview drive of the new Chery Tiggo 9 Pro in China.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Lexus 450h+ F Sport makes a lot of hybrid sense First Drives
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Hyundai i20 New Models
  3. Lucid gets up to $1.5bn in funding ahead of electric SUV rollout news
  4. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news
  5. GALLERY | The strange and stunning highlights of Cars in the Park at Zwartkops Features

Latest Videos

‘I’m the Fikile Mbalula of the DA ... I run the party,’ says Helen Zille
Miss World South Africa finalists learn skills to grow as future leaders