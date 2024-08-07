New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is designed to dazzle

Clients can choose alternative wheels, including 22" Diamond-Turned alloy wheels with Satin Dark Grey contrast and different brake caliper colours. Each SV Edition Two can be ordered with a body-coloured roof, new Satin Forged Carbon Fibre Pack or a Twill Carbon Fibre Pack based on the exterior paint finish.
Range Rover on Wednesday took the wraps off its striking new Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two. Blending tar-ripping performance and high-street style in equal amounts, this dynamic flagship SUV model is offered in a choice of four unique design curations.
Blue Nebula features a matt finish inspired by the North Atlantic coast, with a hint of green and a colour-shifting effect. This includes a Satin Forged Carbon exterior pack, a painted carbon-fibre bonnet, 23" forged black alloy wheels and Blue Nebula brake calipers. The interior has SV Performance Seats in Light Cloud/Ebony Windsor leather.
Next in line sees a Marl Grey Gloss exterior paired with a Gloss Carbon Twill exterior pack, an Exposed Carbon Twill bonnet and 23" Carbon Gloss wheels with Sunrise Copper calipers. The luxurious interior is home to Rosewood and Ebony Windsor leather.
The third option includes a Sunrise Copper Satin exterior finish with a Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, a painted carbon fibre bonnet and 23" forged black alloy wheels with red anodised calipers. The seats are upholstered in Ebony Windsor leather.
The fourth option features a Ligurian Black Gloss exterior with a Satin Carbon Twill exterior pack, an exposed carbon fibre bonnet and 23" Carbon Gloss wheels offset by Nano Yellow calipers. The interior includes Cinder and Ebony in Knit and Ultrafabrics PU.
Clients can choose alternative wheels, including 22" Diamond-Turned alloy wheels with Satin Dark Grey contrast and different brake caliper colours. Each SV Edition Two can be ordered with a body-coloured roof, new Satin Forged Carbon Fibre Pack or a Twill Carbon Fibre Pack based on the exterior paint finish.
The interior of all SV Edition Two curations can be customised with Satin Forged Carbon Fibre trim finishers to match the exterior or Twill Carbon Fibre trim finishers with matching carbon fibre seat backs. Every SV Edition Two comes with Body and Soul Seats and the option of Knit and Ultrafabrics PU or Windsor leather.
Power is provided by a BMW M-sourced 4.4l twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine with mild hybrid technology. Making 467kW and 750Nm of torque, it will propel the SV Edition Two from 0-100km/h in a claimed 3.7 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 290km/h.
JLR South Africa said orders for the Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two are now open with local deliveries expected to commence early 2025. Pricing starts from R3,971,500.
