Rolls-Royce has introduced the Spectre Semaphore: a unique one-of-a-kind commission to debut on August 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California.
The Spectre Semaphore features a custom exterior in Semaphore Yellow, named for this specific commission. The vehicle's bonnet showcases an artwork called “Marbled Paint Spill”, inspired by California's coastal scenery, created using silver lacquer and multiple clear coat layers. According to the luxury UK carmaker the design and production of the bonnet took more than 160 hours to complete.
Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore set to debut at Monterey Car Week
Image: Supplied
Inside, the Spectre Semaphore continues the yellow theme with a mix of Bespoke Lemon Yellow and Citrine Yellow on the seats, Starlight doors and above the instrument panel. These elements are contrasted with Grace White and Slate Grey, featuring Lemon Yellow stitching. The Spirit operating system’s dials are also customised to match the car's yellow colour scheme.
The interior includes high-polish painted wood in Cashmere Grey, infused with silver mica flakes, matching the grey accents in the car.
