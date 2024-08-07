New Models

Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore set to debut at Monterey Car Week

07 August 2024 - 15:56 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Bespoke Semaphore Yellow paint inspired by informal elegance of coastal California.
Bespoke Semaphore Yellow paint inspired by informal elegance of coastal California.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce has introduced the Spectre Semaphore: a unique one-of-a-kind commission to debut on August 16 at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, during the 2024 Monterey Car Week in California.

The Spectre Semaphore features a custom exterior in Semaphore Yellow, named for this specific commission. The vehicle's bonnet showcases an artwork called “Marbled Paint Spill”, inspired by California's coastal scenery, created using silver lacquer and multiple clear coat layers. According to the luxury UK carmaker the design and production of the bonnet took more than 160 hours to complete.

Inside, the Spectre Semaphore continues the yellow theme with a mix of Bespoke Lemon Yellow and Citrine Yellow on the seats, Starlight doors and above the instrument panel. These elements are contrasted with Grace White and Slate Grey, featuring Lemon Yellow stitching. The Spirit operating system’s dials are also customised to match the car's yellow colour scheme.

The interior includes high-polish painted wood in Cashmere Grey, infused with silver mica flakes, matching the grey accents in the car.

MORE:

New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is designed to dazzle

Range Rover on Wednesday took the wraps off its striking new Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two.
Motoring
4 hours ago

WATCH | The electric Dodge Charger Daytona sounds like a V8

Dodge has uploaded to Instagram a reel of its new electric Charger Daytona, uh, charging through a tunnel.
Motoring
6 hours ago

RML P39 is a Hypercar-inspired Porsche 911 upgrade

UK-based RML Group is a motorsports and performance engineering company.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Rolls-Royce Spectre Semaphore set to debut at Monterey Car Week New Models
  2. These were the 20 top-selling SUVs in South Africa in July news
  3. Behind the scenes at SVI Engineering Features
  4. New Range Rover Sport SV Edition Two is designed to dazzle New Models
  5. This year's Cars in the Park proves a resounding success Features

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight