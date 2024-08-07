New Models

WATCH | The electric Dodge Charger Daytona sounds like a V8

07 August 2024 - 10:03 By Motoring Staff
Dodge has uploaded to Instagram a reel of its new electric Charger Daytona, uh, charging through a tunnel.

While most electric vehicles are silent in operation, this angry American sounds as if it is powered by a petrol-swilling V8 thanks to a specially designed “Fratzonic chambered exhaust” system that pumps out 126 decibels of computer-generated trickery.

The jury is out whether this fake ruckus is lame, but for now it's the closest muscle car fans are going to get to an eighth-generation Charger with an eight-cylinder bellow. The carmaker is scrapping the range-topping and long-serving V8 in favour of a 100.5kWh battery pack and dual electric motors. Dodge claims a total system output of 500kW, which is good for 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds and standing quarter mile of 11.5 seconds. 

So, cool or corny? Let us know in the comments below.

