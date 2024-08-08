New Models

Everrati lifts lid on exclusive Porsche 964 RSR homage

08 August 2024 - 12:14 By Motoring Staff
The Everrati Porsche 964 RSR homage will zip from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds.
Image: Supplied

Everrati has completed its first Porsche 911 (964) RSR homage, commissioned by Steve Rimmer, a motorsports enthusiast and founder of the rally school DirtFish.

The vehicle, delivered to Rimmer in California, is intended for daily use and reflects Everrati’s focus on updating classic cars with modern, sustainable technology.

The car is based on the iconic 1993 Porsche 964 RSR, a limited-edition competition vehicle of which only 51 units were produced. Everrati's version combines a restored 964 body with a custom electric vehicle powertrain, maintaining the original's spirit while offering zero emissions.

Under the engine lid, the RSR homage hosts an OEM-grade 63kWh battery pack and battery management system.
Image: Supplied

The future-proofed Porsche features a set of custom HRE 18" wheels, extensive carbon fibre elements (even the roof is constructed of the lightweight material) and a distinctive Oak Green Metallic paint finish.

The interior is equipped with luxurious Bridge of Weir Nappa leather, a leather-covered roll cage, Recaro Pole Position seats, a retrimmed Momo steering wheel and modern technology such as Apple CarPlay and fast charging capabilities.

The spokes of the re-trimmed Momo steering features the same oak green metallic paint as the body.
Image: Supplied

Under the engine lid, the RSR homage hosts an OEM-grade 63kWh battery pack and battery management system. With high-performance electric motors delivering 373kW to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential, this RSR-inspired model achieves a maximum driving range of more than 320km and a 0-100km/h time of 3.7 second.

Dynamic handling is provided by an electronically controlled active and adaptive TracTive suspension system.

The Everrati Porsche 964 RSR homage will make its public debut at the Pebble Beach Concours in California on August 18. 

