Pininfarina will present the B95 Gotham, the first physical car from its collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), at the Monterey Car Week.
The Italian ultra-luxury carmaker said the vehicle, an open-topped two-seat Barchetta, will be displayed at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering in California on August 16.
The B95 Gotham is a unique, one-of-a-kind vehicle inspired by Bruce Wayne, the fictional character from the Batman franchise. This car follows its virtual debut on April 30, which was part of the announcement of four bespoke vehicles developed in collaboration with WBDGCP.
The B95 Gotham is one of these four vehicles, along with the Battista Gotham, B95 Dark Knight, and Battista Dark Knight. Only one of each vehicle will be produced.
The vehicles are part of a new luxury brand inspired by Bruce Wayne, with two specifications, Gotham and Dark Knight, representing different aspects of Wayne's character. The Gotham specification reflects his public persona as a tech-focused entrepreneur, while the Dark Knight specification embodies his role as a vigilante.
Pininfarina B95 Gotham to debut at Monterey Car Week
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The B95 Gotham features electronically adjustable aero screens, Argento Vittorio gloss black paint and a unique set of wheels featuring a distinctive matt black inner and gloss black outer ring. Other neat details include Wayne Enterprises logos on the body, chassis plate and door plates.
The interior includes tan leather upholstery with bespoke quilting and a Wayne Enterprises-inspired HMI display, with a virtual assistant voice inspired by Alfred Pennyworth, the Wayne family’s legendary butler.
The car is completed with a bespoke driver’s side door plate laser-engraved with the words "All men have limits ... I ignore mine." It’s a famous quote attributed to Bruce Wayne in the original comic books.
The B95 Gotham is powered by a 1,416kW engine, allowing it to sprint from 0-100km/h in under two seconds, making it one of the most powerful road cars produced in Italy.
