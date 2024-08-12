New Models

New Smart #5 to make world premiere on August 28

12 August 2024 - 10:22 By Motoring Staff
The vehicle’s exterior design is characterised by its boxy, upright silhouette and distinctive roofline.
Image: Supplied

Smart is expanding its product portfolio with the imminent launch of the new Smart #5. 

First seen in concept form in April, Smart said the mid-size SUV will offer space and premium comfort for consumers leading an active lifestyle. 

Penned by Mercedes-Benz Design, the boxy-looking vehicle has over the past few months been put through its paces on a rigorous off-road and winter test programme designed to push the electric powertrain and batteries to their limit. 

The SUV’s driving dynamics, along with the assistance and safety systems, were also extensively evaluated in challenging off-road environments. In preparation for entry into the European market, Smart said the Smart #5 will undergo an additional testing programme in Europe. 

The world premiere of the Smart #5 will take place in Brisbane, Australia on August 28, and the vehicle will be available in Europe from 2025.

READ MORE:

Nilu27 hypercar set to thrill Monterey Car Week

It's a powered by a V12 engine with a back-to-basics outlook of operation and sensations
Motoring
7 hours ago

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV confirmed for South Africa

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has confirmed a limited number of Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUVs have been allocated to the South African market.
Motoring
3 days ago

Pininfarina B95 Gotham to debut at Monterey Car Week

Pininfarina will present the B95 Gotham, the first physical car from its collaboration with Warner Bros Discovery Global Consumer Products, at the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
