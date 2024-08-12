Smart is expanding its product portfolio with the imminent launch of the new Smart #5.
First seen in concept form in April, Smart said the mid-size SUV will offer space and premium comfort for consumers leading an active lifestyle.
Penned by Mercedes-Benz Design, the boxy-looking vehicle has over the past few months been put through its paces on a rigorous off-road and winter test programme designed to push the electric powertrain and batteries to their limit.
The SUV’s driving dynamics, along with the assistance and safety systems, were also extensively evaluated in challenging off-road environments. In preparation for entry into the European market, Smart said the Smart #5 will undergo an additional testing programme in Europe.
The world premiere of the Smart #5 will take place in Brisbane, Australia on August 28, and the vehicle will be available in Europe from 2025.
New Smart #5 to make world premiere on August 28
Image: Supplied
Smart is expanding its product portfolio with the imminent launch of the new Smart #5.
First seen in concept form in April, Smart said the mid-size SUV will offer space and premium comfort for consumers leading an active lifestyle.
Penned by Mercedes-Benz Design, the boxy-looking vehicle has over the past few months been put through its paces on a rigorous off-road and winter test programme designed to push the electric powertrain and batteries to their limit.
The SUV’s driving dynamics, along with the assistance and safety systems, were also extensively evaluated in challenging off-road environments. In preparation for entry into the European market, Smart said the Smart #5 will undergo an additional testing programme in Europe.
The world premiere of the Smart #5 will take place in Brisbane, Australia on August 28, and the vehicle will be available in Europe from 2025.
READ MORE:
Nilu27 hypercar set to thrill Monterey Car Week
Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV confirmed for South Africa
Pininfarina B95 Gotham to debut at Monterey Car Week
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos