Nilu has partnered with Hartley engines of New Zealand to develop a visually striking 6.5l V12 engine. Plans are for the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated hypercar developing more than 745kW and mated to an open-gate seven-speed manual transmission.
Nelson Hartley, founder and CEO of Hartley Engines, said: “Make no mistake; this is not an OEM engine from another manufacturer converted to the Hot V; this is a bespoke, large bore, short stroke monster. It’s got aggressive cams, aggressive port flow, lightweight components and exotic materials.
“We want to get a cold sweat every time the V12 starts and revs. It’s fair to say, we’re excited. We’ve been quietly working on the design and layout of our own engine for the past few years and finally found the perfect project to dedicate our time,” said Hartley.
The Nilu27 hypercar employs a double wishbone, pushrod suspension for exceptionally precise and compliant handling characteristics. A set of 20" front/21" rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres are fitted on the lightweight wheels with a centre lock. Carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes are standard fitment.
An initial batch of 15 launch edition units will be made available, with a street homologated version limited to 54 units also planned.
Nilu27 hypercar set to thrill Monterey Car Week
Image: Supplied
The Nilu hyper track hypercar makes its public debut at the Monterey Car Week in the US from August 9 to 18.
American Sasha Selipanov who cofounded the Nilu27 company with his wife said the hypercar is a vision that began to take shape in 2006 to challenge traditional automotive industry trends, taking inspiration from sources such as the 1960s F1 and Le Mans racers, classic Italian design houses, the Bauhaus philosophy, old school American muscle cars and mathematics.
Selipanov is the former head of design at Swedish hypercar firm Koenigsegg and French Bugatti. The designer, who is credited with the exteriors of the Bugatti Chiron and Lamborghini Huracán, said the goal was to create a “fresh and yet somehow familiar” car with tight cross sections, muscular curves and exposed engine details.
The cabin with its low roofline was designed to provide good viewing angles, ideal ergonomics and safety. It accommodates two passengers in a traditional side-by-side layout with gull-wing doors.
It’s about analogue controls in the cabin and the rear view camera/mirror screen that addresses the lack of rearward visibility is the only digitalware. The steering wheel is devoid of switches, buttons and toggles and there are no driving modes.
Image: Supplied
Nilu has partnered with Hartley engines of New Zealand to develop a visually striking 6.5l V12 engine. Plans are for the world’s most powerful naturally aspirated hypercar developing more than 745kW and mated to an open-gate seven-speed manual transmission.
Nelson Hartley, founder and CEO of Hartley Engines, said: “Make no mistake; this is not an OEM engine from another manufacturer converted to the Hot V; this is a bespoke, large bore, short stroke monster. It’s got aggressive cams, aggressive port flow, lightweight components and exotic materials.
“We want to get a cold sweat every time the V12 starts and revs. It’s fair to say, we’re excited. We’ve been quietly working on the design and layout of our own engine for the past few years and finally found the perfect project to dedicate our time,” said Hartley.
The Nilu27 hypercar employs a double wishbone, pushrod suspension for exceptionally precise and compliant handling characteristics. A set of 20" front/21" rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres are fitted on the lightweight wheels with a centre lock. Carbon-ceramic Brembo brakes are standard fitment.
An initial batch of 15 launch edition units will be made available, with a street homologated version limited to 54 units also planned.
Image: Supplied
The car was unveiled to a select VIP and media group at a private Los Angeles event on August 8. Its public debut will follow on August 15 on the ramp at Pebble Beach, Monterey in California, before appearing on the Concept Lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 18.
MORE:
Tesla stops taking orders for cheapest Cybertruck model
South Korea holds emergency meeting as EV fires stir consumer fear
WATCH | Nissan trials cool paint technology
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos