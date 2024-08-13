New Models

Electrogenic DeLorean DMC-12 to electrify Salon Privé 2024

13 August 2024 - 10:41 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The electric conversion halves the DeLorean’s 0-100km/h time.
The electric conversion halves the DeLorean’s 0-100km/h time.
Image: Supplied

UK-based EV technology company Electrogenic will showcase its electrified DeLorean DMC-12 at this year's Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace from August 28 to 31. 

The DeLorean, known for its role in the Back to the Future films, has been updated with Electrogenic’s electric vehicle (EV) conversion kit, which provides more than 240km of electric driving range and compatibility with CCS rapid chargers.

Originally designed by former GM executive John DeLorean in partnership with Lotus, the DMC-12 was built in Belfast and launched in 1981. The car's distinctive features include wedge-shaped styling, gullwing doors, and stainless-steel bodywork. Despite its age, three-quarters of the more than 9,000 DeLoreans produced remain operational today.

‘Plug and play’ kit finally gives a drivetrain to match 'Back to the Future' star car’s sci-fi looks.
‘Plug and play’ kit finally gives a drivetrain to match 'Back to the Future' star car’s sci-fi looks.
Image: Supplied

The DeLorean's original Renault V6 engine, which made 97kW, was considered underpowered from launch. Electrogenic’s conversion replaces this engine with an electric motor producing 164kW. The new powertrain includes a fixed-ratio gearbox and a 43kWh battery pack, located where the fuel tank and rear motor used to be.

The EV conversion significantly improves performance, reducing the 0-100km/h sprint time from more than 10 seconds to under 5 seconds. The car also features launch control, adjustable regenerative braking, and selectable drive modes, including “Eco” and “Sport”.

Additional features of the EV include touchscreen Apple CarPlay, a virtual dashboard displaying key metrics, an enhanced air-conditioning system, and vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing users to power external devices or charge another vehicle.

MORE

New Smart #5 to make world premiere on August 28

Smart is expanding its product portfolio with the imminent launch of the new Smart #5.
Motoring
1 day ago

Nilu27 hypercar set to thrill Monterey Car Week

It's a powered by a V12 engine with a back-to-basics outlook of operation and sensations
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV confirmed for South Africa

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has confirmed a limited number of Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUVs have been allocated to the South African market.
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tyre giants to join state advisory board on waste management plan news
  2. Mercedes-Benz eSprinter touches down in Mzansi New Models
  3. Electrogenic DeLorean DMC-12 to electrify Salon Privé 2024 New Models
  4. Volkswagen unveils its new Volksie bus and it's headed for South Africa New Models
  5. WATCH | Ignition TV previews the Volkswagen ID.4 New Models

Latest Videos

Miss SA red carpet
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...