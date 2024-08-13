The DeLorean's original Renault V6 engine, which made 97kW, was considered underpowered from launch. Electrogenic’s conversion replaces this engine with an electric motor producing 164kW. The new powertrain includes a fixed-ratio gearbox and a 43kWh battery pack, located where the fuel tank and rear motor used to be.
The EV conversion significantly improves performance, reducing the 0-100km/h sprint time from more than 10 seconds to under 5 seconds. The car also features launch control, adjustable regenerative braking, and selectable drive modes, including “Eco” and “Sport”.
Additional features of the EV include touchscreen Apple CarPlay, a virtual dashboard displaying key metrics, an enhanced air-conditioning system, and vehicle-to-load functionality, allowing users to power external devices or charge another vehicle.
Electrogenic DeLorean DMC-12 to electrify Salon Privé 2024
Image: Supplied
UK-based EV technology company Electrogenic will showcase its electrified DeLorean DMC-12 at this year's Salon Privé at Blenheim Palace from August 28 to 31.
The DeLorean, known for its role in the Back to the Future films, has been updated with Electrogenic’s electric vehicle (EV) conversion kit, which provides more than 240km of electric driving range and compatibility with CCS rapid chargers.
Originally designed by former GM executive John DeLorean in partnership with Lotus, the DMC-12 was built in Belfast and launched in 1981. The car's distinctive features include wedge-shaped styling, gullwing doors, and stainless-steel bodywork. Despite its age, three-quarters of the more than 9,000 DeLoreans produced remain operational today.
Image: Supplied
