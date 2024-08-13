New Models

GWM Tank 500 HEV lands in SA: this is how much you’ll shell out

13 August 2024 - 19:45 By Motoring Staff
The Tank 500 stands out with bold exterior styling.
Image: Supplied

South African motorists are now able to pony up for the new Tank 500 HEV SUV.

This bold new flagship offering from the Chinese carmaker stands out with an assertive exterior, home to a large chrome radiator grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, a set of automatic side steps, an airy panoramic glass sunroof and a branded spare wheel cover. Four striking paint colours are available: Knight Black, Princess White, Crown Gold and Majesty Silver. 

The Tank 500 is fitted with 20-inch wheels.
Image: Supplied

Capable of seating up to seven people, the Tank 500 HEV comes fitted with an impressive array of standard features including a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, it offers access to key vehicle features such as entertainment, climate control and drive mode selection settings.

Other standout niceties take the form of a fully digital instrument cluster, customisable ambient lighting, a punchy 12-speaker Infinity sound system, heads-up display, 360º view camera and wireless charging pad. GWM has also spliced in numerous active driver aids: auto emergency braking, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, rear collision warning, lane keep assist and automatic intelligent parking are all fitted as standard. 

A 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system is fitted as standard.
Image: Supplied

The Nappa leather-accented seats are heated and ventilated for the driver and front passenger with an eight-point massage feature. Both seats can be electronically adjusted to the ideal driving position for long journeys, with three memory settings for both the driver and passenger. Second-row passengers enjoy similar comforts with reclining seat backs/two-way adjustable headrests, plus separate climate control, seat cooling and charging points. Second-row legroom can be increased by sliding the seats backwards if there are no third-row passengers. Third-row seats can be folded or raised electronically and have their own roof-mounted air conditioning vents. Boot space measures in at 795l with the third row of seats folded and 1,459l with both back rows of seats folded flat.

Powering the Tank 500 HEV is a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by GWM’s independently designed dedicated hybrid technology system offering a claimed combined fuel consumption figure as low as 8.5l/100km. Total power output measures in at 255kW and a useful 648Nm of torque; enough to haul the burly 2,605kg SUV from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 8.3 seconds. With a towing capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes, the vehicle features a nine-speed automatic gearbox and offers 11 all-terrain driving modes, including options for sports, snow, sand, rock and expert driving conditions. 

The Nappa leather-accented seats are heated and ventilated for the driver and front passenger with an eight-point massage feature.
Image: Supplied

Bundu-bashing credentials are further heightened by an electronically controlled all-wheel drive system, low-range transfer case as well as locking front and rear differentials.

Available exclusively in Ultra Luxury specification, the new Tank 500 HEV is priced at R1,222,900. This includes a standard seven-year/200,000km warranty, five-year/75,000km service plan and eight-year/150,000km battery pack warranty. 

