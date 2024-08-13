GWM Tank 500 HEV lands in SA: this is how much you’ll shell out

The Nappa leather-accented seats are heated and ventilated for the driver and front passenger with an eight-point massage feature. Both seats can be electronically adjusted to the ideal driving position for long journeys, with three memory settings for both the driver and passenger. Second-row passengers enjoy similar comforts with reclining seat backs/two-way adjustable headrests, plus separate climate control, seat cooling and charging points. Second-row legroom can be increased by sliding the seats backwards if there are no third-row passengers. Third-row seats can be folded or raised electronically and have their own roof-mounted air conditioning vents. Boot space measures in at 795l with the third row of seats folded and 1,459l with both back rows of seats folded flat.

Powering the Tank 500 HEV is a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine boosted by GWM’s independently designed dedicated hybrid technology system offering a claimed combined fuel consumption figure as low as 8.5l/100km. Total power output measures in at 255kW and a useful 648Nm of torque; enough to haul the burly 2,605kg SUV from 0-100 km/h in a claimed 8.3 seconds. With a towing capacity of up to 2.5 tonnes, the vehicle features a nine-speed automatic gearbox and offers 11 all-terrain driving modes, including options for sports, snow, sand, rock and expert driving conditions.